Lirik Lagu White Ferrari - Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

White Ferarri - Frank Ocean



Bad luck to talk on these rides

Mind on the road, your dilated eyes watch the clouds float

White Ferrari, had a good time

(Sweet sixteen, how was I supposed to know anything?)

I let you out at Central

I didn't care to state the plain

Kept my mouth closed

We're both so familiar

White Ferrari, good times



Stick by me, close by me

You were fine, you were fine here

That's just a slow body

You left when I forgot to speak

So I text the speech, lesser speeds, Texas speed, yes

Basic takes its toll on me, 'ventually, 'ventually, yes

Ahh, on me 'ventually, 'ventually, yes



I care for you still and I will forever

That was my part of the deal, honest

We got so familiar

Spending each day of the year

White Ferrari, good times

In this life (Life), in this life (Life)

One too many years

Some tattooed eyelids on a facelift

(Thought you might want to know now)

Mind over matter is magic, I do magic

If you think about it, it'll be over in no time

And that's life

(Love)



I'm sure we're taller in another dimension

You say we're small and not worth the mention

You’re tired of movin', your body's achin'

We could vacay, there's places to go

Clearly, this isn't all that there is

Can't take what's been given (No way)

But we're so okay here, we're doing fine

Primal and naked

You dream of walls that hold us in prison

It's just a skull, least that's what they call it

And we're free to roam



Credit



Produser: Om’Mas Keith, Jon Brion, dan Frank Ocean

Penulis: The Influence, Lennon-McCartney, Malay, Kanye West, dan Frank Ocean

Album: Blonde

Genre: R&B/Soul



Fakta di balik lagu



White Ferrari dirilis oleh Frank Ocean pada 20 Agustus 2016.



Lagu ini menampilkan kedalaman emosional yang luar biasa ketika berbicara tentang cinta dan keabadian.



Pada Desember 2015, DJ dan produser Kanada A-Trak memulai desas-desus tentang sebuah lagu berjudul "White Ferrari" dan mengklaim bahwa lagu itu merupakan "hal terbaik yang akan Anda dengar tahun ini."



Dalam sebuah wawancara dengan The New York Times, Frank mengklaim bahwa ia memiliki lima puluh versi White Ferrari yang berbeda.



“Saya memiliki adik laki-laki berusia 15 tahun. Ketika dia mendengar salah satu versi, dia berkata, "Kamu harus mengeluarkan yang itu, itu dia." Dan saya bilang, "Tidak, itu bukan versinya karena belum memberi saya kedamaian,” ujar Frank. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***