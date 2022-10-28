Lirik Lagu White Ferrari - Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

White Ferarri - Frank Ocean
Bad luck to talk on these rides
Mind on the road, your dilated eyes watch the clouds float
White Ferrari, had a good time
(Sweet sixteen, how was I supposed to know anything?)
I let you out at Central
I didn't care to state the plain
Kept my mouth closed
We're both so familiar
White Ferrari, good times
Stick by me, close by me
You were fine, you were fine here
That's just a slow body
You left when I forgot to speak
So I text the speech, lesser speeds, Texas speed, yes
Basic takes its toll on me, 'ventually, 'ventually, yes
Ahh, on me 'ventually, 'ventually, yes
I care for you still and I will forever
That was my part of the deal, honest
We got so familiar
Spending each day of the year
White Ferrari, good times
In this life (Life), in this life (Life)
One too many years
Some tattooed eyelids on a facelift
(Thought you might want to know now)
Mind over matter is magic, I do magic
If you think about it, it'll be over in no time
And that's life
(Love)
I'm sure we're taller in another dimension
You say we're small and not worth the mention
You’re tired of movin', your body's achin'
We could vacay, there's places to go
Clearly, this isn't all that there is
Can't take what's been given (No way)
But we're so okay here, we're doing fine
Primal and naked
You dream of walls that hold us in prison
It's just a skull, least that's what they call it
And we're free to roam
Credit
Produser: Om’Mas Keith, Jon Brion, dan Frank Ocean
Penulis: The Influence, Lennon-McCartney, Malay, Kanye West, dan Frank Ocean
Album: Blonde
Genre: R&B/Soul
Fakta di balik lagu
White Ferrari dirilis oleh Frank Ocean pada 20 Agustus 2016.
Lagu ini menampilkan kedalaman emosional yang luar biasa ketika berbicara tentang cinta dan keabadian.
Pada Desember 2015, DJ dan produser Kanada A-Trak memulai desas-desus tentang sebuah lagu berjudul "White Ferrari" dan mengklaim bahwa lagu itu merupakan "hal terbaik yang akan Anda dengar tahun ini."
Dalam sebuah wawancara dengan The New York Times, Frank mengklaim bahwa ia memiliki lima puluh versi White Ferrari yang berbeda.
“Saya memiliki adik laki-laki berusia 15 tahun. Ketika dia mendengar salah satu versi, dia berkata, "Kamu harus mengeluarkan yang itu, itu dia." Dan saya bilang, "Tidak, itu bukan versinya karena belum memberi saya kedamaian,” ujar Frank. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
Artikel Pilihan