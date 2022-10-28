Lirik Lagu Little Fighter - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Little Fighter - White Lion

Are you cryin tonight?

Are you feelin' all right?

I told the world that you were down on your luck

You were one of a kind

One who'd never give in

Even when they put a price on your head

Has anyone heard the tales you tell

Or seen the scars you wear?

Did anyone speak up when you fell?

Does anybody care?

Rise again, little fighter

And let the world know the reason why

Shine again, little fighter

And dont let 'em end the things you do

And you were one with a cause

And a reason to be

You were a fighter for peace on this earth

And you were never afraid

You put your life on the line

And you were always alone out on the sea

Without a weapon in your hand

You came to fight a war

They took your life but didn't know

That you would never die

Rise again, little fighter

And let the world know the reason why

Shine again, little fighter

And don't let 'em end things you do