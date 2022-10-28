Lirik Lagu Little Fighter - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Are you cryin tonight?
Are you feelin' all right?
I told the world that you were down on your luck
You were one of a kind
One who'd never give in
Even when they put a price on your head
Has anyone heard the tales you tell
Or seen the scars you wear?
Did anyone speak up when you fell?
Does anybody care?
Rise again, little fighter
And let the world know the reason why
Shine again, little fighter
And dont let 'em end the things you do
And you were one with a cause
And a reason to be
You were a fighter for peace on this earth
And you were never afraid
You put your life on the line
And you were always alone out on the sea
Without a weapon in your hand
You came to fight a war
They took your life but didn't know
That you would never die
Rise again, little fighter
And let the world know the reason why
Shine again, little fighter
And don't let 'em end things you do
