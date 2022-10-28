Lirik Lagu Godspeed - Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

I will always love you how I do
Let go of a prayer for you
It's a sweet word
The table is prepared for you
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Wishing you godspeed, glory
There will be mountains you won't move
Still I'll always be there for you
How I do
I let go of my claim on you
It's a free world
You look down on where you came from sometimes
But still you'll have this place to call home always
Glory, glory, glory, glory
This love will keep us from blinding of the eyes
Silence in the ears, darkness of the mind
This love will keep us from blinding of the eyes
Silence in the ears, darkness of the mind
This love will keep us from blinding of the eyes
Silence in the ears, darkness of the mind
This love will keep us from blinding of the eyes
Silence in the ears, darkness of the mind
Artis: Frank Ocean
Album: Blonde
Penulis lagu: Christopher Breaux / James Ryan Wuihun Ho
