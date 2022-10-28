Lirik Lagu Godspeed - Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Godspeed - Frank Ocean

I will always love you how I do

Let go of a prayer for you

It's a sweet word

The table is prepared for you

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Wishing you godspeed, glory

There will be mountains you won't move

Still I'll always be there for you

How I do

I let go of my claim on you

It's a free world

You look down on where you came from sometimes

But still you'll have this place to call home always

Glory, glory, glory, glory

This love will keep us from blinding of the eyes

Silence in the ears, darkness of the mind

This love will keep us from blinding of the eyes

Silence in the ears, darkness of the mind

This love will keep us from blinding of the eyes

Silence in the ears, darkness of the mind

This love will keep us from blinding of the eyes

Silence in the ears, darkness of the mind

Artis: Frank Ocean

Album: Blonde

Penulis lagu: Christopher Breaux / James Ryan Wuihun Ho