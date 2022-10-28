Lirik Lagu Here With Me – D4vd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Here With Me – d4vd

Watch the sun rise along the coast

As we’re both getting old

I can’t describe what I’m feeling

And all I know is we’re going home

So please don’t let me go

Don’t let me go

And if it’s right, I don’t care how long it takes

As long as I’m with you I’ve got a smile on my face

Save your tears, it’ll be okay

All I know is you’re here with me

Watch the sun rise as we’re getting old, oh oh

I can’t describe oh, oh

I wish I could live through every memory of you

Just one more time before you float off in the wind

And all the time we spent

Waiting for the light to take us in

Have been the greatest moments of my life

I don’t care how long it takes

As long as I’m with you I’ve got a smile on my face

Save your tears, it’ll be okay

You’re here with me

I can’t describe

Credit

Produser: Blueday & Dan Darmawan

Genre: Pop

Tahun rilis: 2022

Album: D1

