Lirik Lagu Here With Me – D4vd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Here With Me – d4vd
Watch the sun rise along the coast
As we’re both getting old
I can’t describe what I’m feeling
And all I know is we’re going home
So please don’t let me go
Don’t let me go
And if it’s right, I don’t care how long it takes
As long as I’m with you I’ve got a smile on my face
Save your tears, it’ll be okay
All I know is you’re here with me
Watch the sun rise as we’re getting old, oh oh
I can’t describe oh, oh
I wish I could live through every memory of you
Just one more time before you float off in the wind
And all the time we spent
Waiting for the light to take us in
Have been the greatest moments of my life
I don’t care how long it takes
As long as I’m with you I’ve got a smile on my face
Save your tears, it’ll be okay
You’re here with me
I can’t describe
Credit
Produser: Blueday & Dan Darmawan
Genre: Pop
Tahun rilis: 2022
Album: D1
Fakta di Balik Lagu
