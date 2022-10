Lirik Lagu Drive Me Wild - The XCERTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Drive Me Wild - The XCERTS

You got a nerve, got a nerve, got a nerve

Showing up again

With the thunder in your heart all gone

I never knew, never knew, never knew

How to calm myself down

Without wanting dark to come

So I scream

I wanna be free

Of what's going on

Round and round in my head

I remember when you said

"You drive, you drive me wild"

Round and round inside my head

I remember days in bed

You drive, you drive me wild

Fading in, fading in, fading in

Fading in and out

Living like I wanna live

I wanna run, wanna run, wanna run

Into my heaven

Heaven is an endless kiss

Now I see

I'll never be free

Of what's going on

Round and round in my head

I remember when you said

"You drive, you drive me wild"

Round and round in my head

I remember days in bed

You drive, you drive me wild

