Lirik Lagu Young (Belane) - The XCERTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Young (Belane) - The XCERTS

If you don't like the city

Then you can burn it down

Down with all the love and hope you found

You're getting off on this feeling

Of feeling pretty low

The kind of pity that a child would outgrow

So saddening don't you know

Like a young boy from America

Like a young girl in the south of Spain

We all say we're true

So darling prove to me you're telling the truth

Hey, hey

You

Wear your memories like a collar

Tied too tight 'round your neck

You let yourself fall and then you will regret

Do you remember when you were young

So pure and innocent

Your mother's (something) stop your feeding on (something)

Something you should not forget

But you do

And you don't care

What you say

No, I don't care

Like a young boy from America

Like a young girl in the south of Spain

We all say we're true

So darling prove to me you're telling the truth

Like a young boy from America

Like a young girl in the south of Spain

We all say we're cool

So darling prove to me you're telling the...