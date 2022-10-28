Lirik Lagu Young (Belane) - The XCERTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Young (Belane) - The XCERTS
If you don't like the city
Then you can burn it down
Down with all the love and hope you found
You're getting off on this feeling
Of feeling pretty low
The kind of pity that a child would outgrow
So saddening don't you know
Like a young boy from America
Like a young girl in the south of Spain
We all say we're true
So darling prove to me you're telling the truth
Hey, hey
You
Wear your memories like a collar
Tied too tight 'round your neck
You let yourself fall and then you will regret
Do you remember when you were young
So pure and innocent
Your mother's (something) stop your feeding on (something)
Something you should not forget
But you do
And you don't care
What you say
No, I don't care
Like a young boy from America
Like a young girl in the south of Spain
We all say we're true
So darling prove to me you're telling the truth
Like a young boy from America
Like a young girl in the south of Spain
We all say we're cool
So darling prove to me you're telling the...
