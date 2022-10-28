Lirik Lagu IRL – Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta di Baliknya

IRL – Stephanie Poetri
Yeah
Stuck inside this house
Wondered how'd we get here
We were supposed to be so far away
And I kinda miss the crowds
Hold your hand to get through
All I wanna do, replay the days
Fly to Bali
Stay on the low
Cherry blossoms
In Tokyo
Anywhere that you are
Is where I wanna be
Straight to Toronto
Playin' in the snow
Go to New York
Taking photos
'Cause anywhere that you are
Is where I wanna be
So stay where you are
Don't need to go out
'Cause I just wanna see you IRL
Don't wanna go far
No train nor plane nor car
As long as I can see you IRL
There's not much to do
Staying up 'til four trying to get a high score
On our favourite game
And I'm still not sick of you
I'm just happy to be here in your arms
It's my favourite place, yeah
Head to LA
Shop in Melrose
Straight to Seoul
Enjoy the shows
Anywhere that you are
Is where I wanna be (where I wanna be)
Fly to Manila, halo halo
Go to London like cheerio
'Cause anywhere that you are
Is where I wanna be
So stay where you are
Don't need to go out
'Cause I just wanna see you IRL
Don't wanna go far
No train nor plane nor car
As long as I can see you IRL
Artikel Pilihan