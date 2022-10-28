Lirik Lagu IRL – Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta di Baliknya

IRL – Stephanie Poetri

Yeah

Stuck inside this house

Wondered how'd we get here

We were supposed to be so far away

And I kinda miss the crowds

Hold your hand to get through

All I wanna do, replay the days

Fly to Bali

Stay on the low

Cherry blossoms

In Tokyo

Anywhere that you are

Is where I wanna be

Straight to Toronto

Playin' in the snow

Go to New York

Taking photos

'Cause anywhere that you are

Is where I wanna be

So stay where you are

Don't need to go out

'Cause I just wanna see you IRL

Don't wanna go far

No train nor plane nor car

As long as I can see you IRL

There's not much to do

Staying up 'til four trying to get a high score

On our favourite game

And I'm still not sick of you

I'm just happy to be here in your arms

It's my favourite place, yeah

Head to LA

Shop in Melrose

Straight to Seoul

Enjoy the shows

Anywhere that you are

Is where I wanna be (where I wanna be)

Fly to Manila, halo halo

Go to London like cheerio

'Cause anywhere that you are

Is where I wanna be

So stay where you are

Don't need to go out

'Cause I just wanna see you IRL

Don't wanna go far

No train nor plane nor car

As long as I can see you IRL