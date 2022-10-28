Lirik Lagu Animals - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Animals – Maroon 5

Baby, I'm preying on you tonight

Hunt you down eat you alive

Just like animals

Animals

Like animals-mals

Maybe you think that you can hide

I can smell your scent for miles

Just like animals

Animals

Like animals-mals

Baby I'm

So what you trying to do to me

It's like we can't stop, we're enemies

But we get along when I'm inside you, eh

You're like a drug that's killing me

I cut you out entirely

But I get so high when I'm inside you

Yeah, you can start over you can run free

You can find other fish in the sea

You can pretend it's meant to be

But you can't stay away from me

I can still hear you making that sound

Taking me down rolling on the ground

You can pretend that it was me

But no, oh

Baby, I'm preying on you tonight

Hunt you down eat you alive

Just like animals

Animals

Like animals

Maybe you think that you can hide

I can smell your scent for miles

Just like animals

Animals

Like animals-mals

Baby, I'm

So if I run it's not enough

You're still in my head forever stuck

So you can do what you wanna do, eh

I love your lies I'll eat 'em up

But don't deny the animal

That comes alive when I'm inside you

Yeah, you can start over you can run free

You can find other fish in the sea

You can pretend it's meant to be

But you can't stay away from me

I can still hear you making that sound

Taking me down rolling on the ground

You can pretend that it was me

But no, oh

Baby I'm preying on you tonight

Hunt you down eat you alive

Just like animals

Animals

Like animals-mals