Lirik Lagu Sugar - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sugar – Maroon 5

I'm hurting baby, I'm broken down

I need your loving, loving I need it now

When I'm without you, I'm something weak

You got me begging, begging, I'm on my knees

I don't wanna be needing your love

I just wanna be deep in your love

And it's killing me when you're away

Ooh, baby

'Cause I really don't care where you are

I just wanna be there where you are

And I gotta get one little taste

Sugar, yes, please

Won't you come and put it down on me?

I'm right here, 'cause I need

Little love, a little sympathy

Yeah, you show me good loving, make it alright

Need a little sweetness in my life

Your sugar, yes, please

Won't you come and put it down on me?

Babe, my broken pieces, you pick them up

Don't leave me hanging, hanging, come give me some

When I'm without you, I'm so insecure

You are the one thing, one thing I'm living for

I don't wanna be needing your love

I just wanna be deep in your love

And it's killing me when you're away

Ooh, baby

'Cause I really don't care where you are

I just wanna be there where you are

And I gotta get one little taste

Sugar, yes, please

Won't you come and put it down on me?

I'm right here, 'cause I need

Little love, a little sympathy

Yeah, you show me good loving, make it alright

Need a little sweetness in my life

Your sugar, yes, please (Your sugar, yes, please)

Won't you come and put it down on me?

Yeah

I want that red velvet, I want that sugar sweet

Don't let nobody touch it unless that somebody's me

I gotta be a man, there ain't no other way

'Cause girl you're hotter than a Southern California day

Never wanna play no games, you don't gotta be afraid

Don't give me all that shy shit

No makeup on, that's my sugar

Sugar, yes, please (Please)

Won't you come and put it down on me? (Down on me)

I'm right here, 'cause I need (I'm right here, 'cause I need)

Little love, a little sympathy

Yeah, you show me good loving, make it alright

Need a little sweetness in my life (Yeah)

Your sugar, yes, please (Your sugar, yes, please)

Won't you come and put it down on me? (Down on me)

Sugar, yes, please

Won't you come and put it down on me? (Down on me!)

I'm right here, 'cause I need (I'm right here, 'cause I need)

Little love, a little sympathy

Yeah, you show me good loving, make it alright

Need a little sweetness in my life

Your sugar, yes, please (Your sugar, yes, please)

Won't you come and put it down on me?

(Down on me, down on me, ooh)

Credit