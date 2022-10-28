Lirik Lagu Say Yeah - Kiss dan Fakta di Baliknya

Say Yeah – Kiss

You, you're living your life when you're dreaming

Late at night you're hearing my voice in your head, yeah

But you (but you) can't silence your own heavy breathing, ha

When you try, you wake up alone in your bed

It's time you see what it's all about

There's one cure and there's no way out

I don't wanna hear "you might"

There's a fire gettin' near and sparks ignite

If you're ready for a wild ride

Let me hear you say yeah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Say yeah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I, I feel all the heat when you see me

And I know (I know), I know that you're feeling it too, ooh yeah

Letting go is something that should be so easy

Hold me close, I know what you want me to do

Your friends are telling you you're better alone

But you'll regret it when you get back home

I don't wanna hear "you might"

There's a fire gettin' near and sparks ignite

If you're ready for a wild ride

Let me hear you say yeah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Say yeah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Who knows where we'll be in the morning?

I know we're here tonight

Get uptight and it all gets so boring

It takes to make you come alive

Take my hand, kiss your fears goodbye

There's something here that we can't deny

It's time you see what it's all about

There's one cure and there's no way out

Let me hear you say it

I wanna hear you say it

Let me hear you say YEAH!

(Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Say yeah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah)