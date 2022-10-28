Lirik Lagu Say Yeah - Kiss dan Fakta di Baliknya

You, you're living your life when you're dreaming
Late at night you're hearing my voice in your head, yeah
But you (but you) can't silence your own heavy breathing, ha
When you try, you wake up alone in your bed
It's time you see what it's all about
There's one cure and there's no way out
I don't wanna hear "you might"
There's a fire gettin' near and sparks ignite
If you're ready for a wild ride
Let me hear you say yeah
(Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Say yeah
(Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I, I feel all the heat when you see me
And I know (I know), I know that you're feeling it too, ooh yeah
Letting go is something that should be so easy
Hold me close, I know what you want me to do
Your friends are telling you you're better alone
But you'll regret it when you get back home
I don't wanna hear "you might"
There's a fire gettin' near and sparks ignite
If you're ready for a wild ride
Let me hear you say yeah
(Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Say yeah
(Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Who knows where we'll be in the morning?
I know we're here tonight
Get uptight and it all gets so boring
It takes to make you come alive
Take my hand, kiss your fears goodbye
There's something here that we can't deny
It's time you see what it's all about
There's one cure and there's no way out
Let me hear you say it
I wanna hear you say it
Let me hear you say YEAH!
(Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Say yeah
(Yeah, yeah, yeah)
