Lirik Lagu Kill My Mind - Louis Tomlinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kill My Mind - Louis Tomlinson

You're a nightmare on the dance floor

And you hate me, and I want more

You're a total distraction

While I'm waiting for your reaction

Why, ah, ah, ah

The devil in my brain

Whispering my name

I can hear it sayin', ah, ah, ah

I can ease the pain

Just a little taste babe

And ya won't let go of your hold on me

You kill my mind

Raise my body back to life

And I don't know what I'd do without you now

You kill my mind

Raise my body back to life

And I don't know what I'd do without you now

Kept me living

From the last time

From a prison of a past life

On a mission just to feel like

When you kissed me for the last time

Why, ah, ah, ah

The devil in my brain

Whispering my name

I can hear it sayin', ah, ah, ah

I can ease the pain

Just a little taste babe

And ya won't let go of your hold on me

You kill my mind

Raise my body back to life

And I don't know what I'd do without you now

You kill my mind

Raise my body back to life

And I don't know what I'd do without you now

You kill my mind