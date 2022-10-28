Lirik Lagu Kill My Mind - Louis Tomlinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kill My Mind - Louis Tomlinson
You're a nightmare on the dance floor
And you hate me, and I want more
You're a total distraction
While I'm waiting for your reaction
Why, ah, ah, ah
The devil in my brain
Whispering my name
I can hear it sayin', ah, ah, ah
I can ease the pain
Just a little taste babe
And ya won't let go of your hold on me
You kill my mind
Raise my body back to life
And I don't know what I'd do without you now
You kill my mind
Raise my body back to life
And I don't know what I'd do without you now
Kept me living
From the last time
From a prison of a past life
On a mission just to feel like
When you kissed me for the last time
Why, ah, ah, ah
The devil in my brain
Whispering my name
I can hear it sayin', ah, ah, ah
I can ease the pain
Just a little taste babe
And ya won't let go of your hold on me
You kill my mind
Raise my body back to life
And I don't know what I'd do without you now
You kill my mind
Raise my body back to life
And I don't know what I'd do without you now
You kill my mind
