Lirik Lagu All I Have - Jennifer Lopez dan Fakta di Baliknya

All I Have - Jennifer Lopez
Love is life, and life is living
It's very special
Baby, don't go
Baby, don't go
Baby, don't go
Baby, don't go
Baby, don't go
Baby, don't go
Ooh yeah, yeah, yeah
It's such a shame but I'm leaving
Can't take the way you're mistreating me
And it's crazy, but oh baby
It don't matter, whatever
Don't phase me
I don't believe you wanna leave like this
I don't believe I just had my last real kiss
I do believe we'll laugh and reminisce
Wait a minute, don't bounce baby
Let's talk about this, man
Well I'm bouncin' and I'm out son
I gotta leave you alone
'Cause I'm good
Holdin' down my spot
And I'm good
Reppin' the girls on the block
And I'm good
I got this thing on lock
So without me you'll be fine, right
All my pride is all I have
Pride is what you had, baby girl I'm what you have
You'll be needing me but too bad
Be easy, don't make decisions while you're mad
The path you chose to run alone
I know you're independent, you can make it on your own
Here with me you had a home (Oh yeah)
But time is of the essence, why spend it alone
The nights I waited up for you (Oh boy)
Promises you made about coming through
So much time you wasted
That's why I had to replace you
