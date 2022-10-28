Lirik Lagu All I Have - Jennifer Lopez dan Fakta di Baliknya

All I Have - Jennifer Lopez

Love is life, and life is living

It's very special

Baby, don't go

Baby, don't go

Baby, don't go

Baby, don't go

Baby, don't go

Baby, don't go

Ooh yeah, yeah, yeah

It's such a shame but I'm leaving

Can't take the way you're mistreating me

And it's crazy, but oh baby

It don't matter, whatever

Don't phase me

I don't believe you wanna leave like this

I don't believe I just had my last real kiss

I do believe we'll laugh and reminisce

Wait a minute, don't bounce baby

Let's talk about this, man

Well I'm bouncin' and I'm out son

I gotta leave you alone

'Cause I'm good

Holdin' down my spot

And I'm good

Reppin' the girls on the block

And I'm good

I got this thing on lock

So without me you'll be fine, right

All my pride is all I have

Pride is what you had, baby girl I'm what you have

You'll be needing me but too bad

Be easy, don't make decisions while you're mad

The path you chose to run alone

I know you're independent, you can make it on your own

Here with me you had a home (Oh yeah)

But time is of the essence, why spend it alone

The nights I waited up for you (Oh boy)

Promises you made about coming through

So much time you wasted

That's why I had to replace you