Lirik Lagu Summer Paradise – Simple Plan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Summer Paradise – Simple Plan
My heart is sinking as I'm lifting
Up above the clouds away from you
And I can't believe I'm leaving
Oh, I don't know, know, know what I'm gonna do
But someday, I will find my way back
To where your name Is written in the sand
'Cause I remember every sunset
I remember every word you said
And we were never gonna say goodbye
Singing la-da-da-da-da
Tell me how to get back to
Back to summer paradise with you
And I'll be there in a heartbeat, oh-oh (Heartbeat)
I'll be there in a heartbeat, oh-oh (Heartbeat)
My soul is broken, the streets are frozen
I can't stop these feelings melting through
And I'd give away a thousand days
Oh, just to have another one with you
Where real life can wait
We're crashing like waves
We're playing in the sand
Holding your hand
'Cause I remember every sunset (I remember)
I remember every word you said
And we were never gonna say goodbye
Singing la-da-da-da-da
Tell me how to get back to
Back to summer paradise with you
And I'll be there in a heartbeat, oh-oh (Heartbeat)
I'll be there in a heartbeat, oh-oh (Heartbeat)
Oh-oh, oh-oh, yeah
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
I gotta find a way to get myself to you
Oh-oh, oh-oh
