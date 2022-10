Lirik Lagu Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin

You need cooling

Baby I'm not fooling

I'm gonna send ya

Back to schooling

A-way down inside

A-honey you need it

I'm gonna give you my love

I'm gonna give you my love

Want to whole lotta love

Want to whole lotta love

Want to whole lotta love

Want to whole lotta love

You've been learning

Um baby I been learning

All them good times baby, baby

I've been year-yearning

A-way, way down inside

A-honey you need-ah

I'm gonna give you my love, ah

I'm gonna give you my love, ah oh

Whole lotta love

Want to whole lotta love

Want to whole lotta love

Want to whole lotta love

You've been cooling

And baby I've been drooling

All the good times, baby

I've been misusing

A-way, way down inside

I'm gonna give ya my love

I'm gonna give ya every inch of my love

I'm gonna give ya my love

Hey!

Alright! Let's go!

Whole lotta love

Want to whole lotta love

Want to whole lotta love

Want to whole lotta love