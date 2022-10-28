Lirik Lagu Memory Lane – Haley Joelle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Memory Lane – Haley Joelle
I walk down memory lane
'Cause I love running into you
"How are you?", "I'm doing great"
And I have you back for a few
I just love the idea
When I see ya in my head
That's why I walk down memory lane
'Cause it's the only place
That I have you again
You tell me all your bad jokes
I laugh when the punchlines end
You're wearing your yellow coat
The one you were wearing when
We danced in your old kitchen
I still miss it every day
I'll always laugh at all your bad jokes
While I keep walking down this road 'cause
It's all that I have left of you
No, there's nothing left for us to do
Here on Earth, so all our memories
Are my all-time favorite movie
The older that I get, the more
I can't let you go yet
Every birthday and holiday
Wish you were here to celebrate
So I walk down memory lane
'Cause I love running into you
"How are you?", "I'm doing great"
And I have you back for a few
You know I'd walk for miles
For that smile not to end
That's why I walk down memory lane
'Cause it's the only place
That you haven't left yet
Artis: Haley Joell
Dirilis: 2022
Penulis lagu: Haley Joelle Intile-epstein
