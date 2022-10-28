Lirik Lagu Lonely Heart - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lonely Heart - 5 Seconds of Summer

One, two, three

Your type of mind, so hard to find

Native of mine, you're just my kind

Down on my knees, I'll always follow

I promise you until the end of time

Our house on fire, we're burnin'

We dance inside, you're hurtin'

If you leave me in the morning

I'll have such a

Such a lonely heart, oh woah

Such a lonely heart, oh woah (Oh woah)

If you can't find another reason to stay

Then I know I'm gonna always have a lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely

Heart, oh woah (Oh woah)

Heart

Your precious heart, can't watch it break (Ooh, ooh)

So I close my eyes while you walk away, mmm (Ooh, ooh)

Can I have a second chance?

Can I have another dance?

Can I start another life with you? Yeah (Oh)

When I wake up in a haze and I haven't slept in days

You're a thousand miles away with

Such a lonely heart, oh woah

Such a lonely heart, oh woah (Oh woah)

If you can't find another reason to stay

Then I know I'm gonna always have a lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely

Heart, oh woah (Oh woah)

Lonely, it ain't nothin' new

Nothin' new to me, nothin' new to you (Oh woah)

Lonely, it ain't nothin' new

Nothin' new to me, nothin' new to you

Lonely, it ain't nothin' new

Nothin' new to me, nothin' new to you (Oh woah)

Lonely, it ain't nothin' new

Nothin' new to me, nothin' new to you

Heart, oh woah

Such a lonely heart, oh woah (Oh woah)

If you can't find another reason to stay

Then I know I'm gonna always have a lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely

Heart, oh woah (Oh woah)

Heart

Credit

Produser: Matthew Pauling

Penulis: Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, dan Matthew Pauling

Album: CALM

Genre: Pop