Lirik Lagu Lonely Heart - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lonely Heart - 5 Seconds of Summer
One, two, three
Your type of mind, so hard to find
Native of mine, you're just my kind
Down on my knees, I'll always follow
I promise you until the end of time
Our house on fire, we're burnin'
We dance inside, you're hurtin'
If you leave me in the morning
I'll have such a
Such a lonely heart, oh woah
Such a lonely heart, oh woah (Oh woah)
If you can't find another reason to stay
Then I know I'm gonna always have a lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely
Heart, oh woah (Oh woah)
Heart
Your precious heart, can't watch it break (Ooh, ooh)
So I close my eyes while you walk away, mmm (Ooh, ooh)
Can I have a second chance?
Can I have another dance?
Can I start another life with you? Yeah (Oh)
When I wake up in a haze and I haven't slept in days
You're a thousand miles away with
Such a lonely heart, oh woah
Such a lonely heart, oh woah (Oh woah)
If you can't find another reason to stay
Then I know I'm gonna always have a lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely
Heart, oh woah (Oh woah)
Lonely, it ain't nothin' new
Nothin' new to me, nothin' new to you (Oh woah)
Lonely, it ain't nothin' new
Nothin' new to me, nothin' new to you
Lonely, it ain't nothin' new
Nothin' new to me, nothin' new to you (Oh woah)
Lonely, it ain't nothin' new
Nothin' new to me, nothin' new to you
Heart, oh woah
Such a lonely heart, oh woah (Oh woah)
If you can't find another reason to stay
Then I know I'm gonna always have a lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely
Heart, oh woah (Oh woah)
Heart
Credit
Produser: Matthew Pauling
Penulis: Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, dan Matthew Pauling
Album: CALM
Genre: Pop
