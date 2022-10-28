Lirik Lagu Stylo - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stylo - Gorillaz

Love, electricity, shockwave central

Power on the motherboard, yes

Push up, overload, legendary heavy glow

Sunshine, thunder roll, keep this on

Yes the lantern burns frim and easy

And broadcast, so raw and neatly

Thunder roll, sunshine, work it out

Overload, overload, overload

Comin' on to the

Overload, overload, overload

Comin' on to the

Overload, overload, overload

Comin' on to the

Overload, overload, overload

Comin' on to the

Oh Stylo, go for blossom in your soul

When you know your heart is light

Electric is the love

When the mako flies up from the bottom in your eyes

Then I'll know the twilight skies are not so broken hearted

If it's love, it's electric

It'll be flowing on the streets

Night after night

Just to get through the week

Sometimes it's hard

Right now

Sing yourself out of depression, rise above all recession

If I know your heart, electric is the love

There's only one way

Let it play a little while longer

It's got a way of passing through man and woman

In another world, in another world, in a universe

Right now

Here's what we got to do