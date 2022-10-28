Lirik Lagu Stylo - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stylo - Gorillaz
Love, electricity, shockwave central
Power on the motherboard, yes
Push up, overload, legendary heavy glow
Sunshine, thunder roll, keep this on
Yes the lantern burns frim and easy
And broadcast, so raw and neatly
Thunder roll, sunshine, work it out
Overload, overload, overload
Comin' on to the
Overload, overload, overload
Comin' on to the
Overload, overload, overload
Comin' on to the
Overload, overload, overload
Comin' on to the
Oh Stylo, go for blossom in your soul
When you know your heart is light
Electric is the love
When the mako flies up from the bottom in your eyes
Then I'll know the twilight skies are not so broken hearted
If it's love, it's electric
It'll be flowing on the streets
Night after night
Just to get through the week
Sometimes it's hard
Right now
Sing yourself out of depression, rise above all recession
If I know your heart, electric is the love
There's only one way
Let it play a little while longer
It's got a way of passing through man and woman
In another world, in another world, in a universe
Right now
Here's what we got to do
Artikel Pilihan