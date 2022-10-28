Lirik Lagu Do It Like a Dude - Jessie J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Do It Like a Dude - Jessie J

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey...

J-J-J-J Jessie J

Stomp, stomp I've arrived

Drop the beat, nasty face

Why you lookin' at me?

Flyin', flyin', flyin', flyin'

Through the sky

In my spaceship

I'm an alien tonight

Dirty, dirty, dirty, dirty, dirty, dirty sucka

You think I can't get hood like you

You motherfucker

I can do it like a brother

Do it like a dude

Grab my crotch

Wear my hat low like you

Do it like a brother

Do it like a dude

Grab my crotch

Wear my hat low like you

We can do it like the man'dem, man'dem

(Hey) We can do it like the man'dem

Sugar, sugar, sugar

We can do it like the man'dem, man'dem

(Hey) We can do it like the man'dem

Sugar, sugar, sugar

Bong, bong, hey, pour me a beer

No pretty drinks, I'm a guy out here

Rollin', rollin', rollin', rollin' money like a pimp

My B-I-T-C-H is on my dick like this