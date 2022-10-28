Lirik Lagu Do It Like a Dude - Jessie J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Do It Like a Dude - Jessie J
Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey...
J-J-J-J Jessie J
Stomp, stomp I've arrived
Drop the beat, nasty face
Why you lookin' at me?
Flyin', flyin', flyin', flyin'
Through the sky
In my spaceship
I'm an alien tonight
Dirty, dirty, dirty, dirty, dirty, dirty sucka
You think I can't get hood like you
You motherfucker
I can do it like a brother
Do it like a dude
Grab my crotch
Wear my hat low like you
Do it like a brother
Do it like a dude
Grab my crotch
Wear my hat low like you
We can do it like the man'dem, man'dem
(Hey) We can do it like the man'dem
Sugar, sugar, sugar
We can do it like the man'dem, man'dem
(Hey) We can do it like the man'dem
Sugar, sugar, sugar
Bong, bong, hey, pour me a beer
No pretty drinks, I'm a guy out here
Rollin', rollin', rollin', rollin' money like a pimp
My B-I-T-C-H is on my dick like this
