Lirik Lagu Pieces – Elley Duhe dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pieces – Elley Duhe

You want a dose of that emotion

Say that's the only thing you need

I let you taste it for a moment

And now you want some more of me

You gotta spread that out

As the lights go down

Takin' everything I'm givin'

That's enough right now

You want all my love

Want it all at once

But is it too much?

I'm gonna make you cry now, baby

I'm gonna make you die

You want the whole damn pie, now baby

But you've only had one slice

I only give you pieces

Pieces

Pieces of me

I know I can be a handful

I go dancin' in the dark

I wanna see what you can handle

When you touch my broken heart

You want all my love

Want it all at once

But is it too much?

I'm gonna make you cry now, baby

I'm gonna make you die

You want the whole damn pie, now baby

But you've only had one slice

I only give you pieces

Pieces

Pieces of me

Of me

Give my love until nothing's left

The night is young and I ain't done yet, ooh (ooh)