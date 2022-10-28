Lirik Lagu Pieces – Elley Duhe dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pieces – Elley Duhe
You want a dose of that emotion
Say that's the only thing you need
I let you taste it for a moment
And now you want some more of me
You gotta spread that out
As the lights go down
Takin' everything I'm givin'
That's enough right now
You want all my love
Want it all at once
But is it too much?
I'm gonna make you cry now, baby
I'm gonna make you die
You want the whole damn pie, now baby
But you've only had one slice
I only give you pieces
Pieces
Pieces of me
I know I can be a handful
I go dancin' in the dark
I wanna see what you can handle
When you touch my broken heart
You want all my love
Want it all at once
But is it too much?
I'm gonna make you cry now, baby
I'm gonna make you die
You want the whole damn pie, now baby
But you've only had one slice
I only give you pieces
Pieces
Pieces of me
Of me
Give my love until nothing's left
The night is young and I ain't done yet, ooh (ooh)
