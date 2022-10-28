Lirik Lagu The A Team – Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

The A Team – Ed Sheeran

White lips, pale face

Breathing in the snowflakes

Burnt lungs, sour taste

Light's gone, days end

Struggling to pay rent

Long nights, strange men

And they say

She's in the Class A Team

Stuck in her daydream

Been this way since 18

But lately, her face seems

Slowly sinking, wasting

Crumbling like pastries

And they scream

The worst things in life come free to us

'Cause we're just under the upper hand

And go mad for a couple grams

And she don't wanna go outside tonight

And in a pipe she flies to the motherland

Or sells love to another man

It's too cold outside

For angels to fly

Angels to fly

Ripped gloves, raincoat

Tried to swim, stay afloat

Dry house, wet clothes

Loose change, bank notes

Weary-eyed, dry throat

Call girl, no phone

And they say

She's in the Class A Team

Stuck in her daydream

Been this way since 18

But lately, her face seems

Slowly sinking, wasting

Crumbling like pastries

And they scream

The worst things in life come free to us

'Cause we're just under the upper hand

And go mad for a couple grams

But she don't wanna go outside tonight

And in a pipe she flies to the motherland

Sells love to another man

It's too cold outside

For angels to fly

An angel will die

Covered in white

Closed eyes and hopin' for a better life

This time, we'll fade out tonight

Straight down the line

And they say

She's in the Class A Team

Stuck in her daydream

Been this way since 18

But lately, her face seems

Slowly sinking, wasting

Crumbling like pastries

They scream

The worst things in life come free to us