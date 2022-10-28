Lirik Lagu On Top of the World – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

On Top of the World - Imagine Dragons

If you love somebody

Better tell them why they're here 'cause

They just may run away from you

You'll never know what went well

Then again it just depends on

How long of time is left for you

I've had the highest mountains

I've had the deepest rivers

You can have it all but not til you move it

Now take it in but don't look down

'Cause I'm on top of the world, 'ey

I'm on top of the world, 'ey

Waiting on this for a while now

Paying my dues to the dirt

I've been waiting to smile, 'ey

Been holding it in for a while, 'ey

Take it with me if I can

Been dreaming of this since a child

I'm on top of the world

I've tried to cut these corners

Try to take the easy way out

I kept on falling short of something

I coulda gave up then but

Then again I couldn't have 'cause

I've traveled all this way for something

Now take it in but don't look down