Lirik Lagu On Top of the World – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 28 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB
Lirik lagu On Top of the World – Imagine Dragons.
Lirik lagu On Top of the World – Imagine Dragons. /YouTube/ImagineDragonsVEVO

On Top of the World - Imagine Dragons

If you love somebody
Better tell them why they're here 'cause
They just may run away from you

You'll never know what went well
Then again it just depends on
How long of time is left for you

I've had the highest mountains
I've had the deepest rivers
You can have it all but not til you move it

Now take it in but don't look down

'Cause I'm on top of the world, 'ey
I'm on top of the world, 'ey
Waiting on this for a while now
Paying my dues to the dirt
I've been waiting to smile, 'ey
Been holding it in for a while, 'ey
Take it with me if I can
Been dreaming of this since a child
I'm on top of the world

I've tried to cut these corners
Try to take the easy way out
I kept on falling short of something

I coulda gave up then but
Then again I couldn't have 'cause
I've traveled all this way for something

Now take it in but don't look down

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

