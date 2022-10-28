Lirik Lagu Careless Whisper - Kenny G dan Fakta di Baliknya

Careless Whisper - Kenny G
I feel so unsure
As I take your hand and lead you to the dancefloor
As the music dies, something in your eyes
Calls to mind the silver screen
And all it's sad goodbyes
I'm never gonna dance again (no no)
Guilty feet have got no rhythm
Though it's easy to pretend
I know your not a fool (you and you alone)
Shoulda known better than to cheat a friend(shoulda known)
Waste this chance that I've been given
No I'm never gonna dance again
The way I danced with you
Do you love me as I move girl
Baby give my life up to you girl
The one that couldn't bump us for you girl
The girl can't compare to me when you live my lifes and nightmares
Just one last time
So baby baby one more chance
Your love and the sweetest romance
Just one last time, without you girl I'm blind and a record label that's mine
Sing again
Time can never mend, no
The careless whispers of a good friend
To the heart and mind
Ignorance is kind
There's no comfort in the truth
Pain is all you'll find
I'm never gonna dance again
Guilty feet have got no rhythm (no no)
Though it's easy to pretend
I know your not a fool
Shoulda known better than to cheat a friend (shoulda know)
Than waste this chance that I've been given (what a fool)
So I'm never gonna dance again
The way I danced with you
Tonight the music seems so loud
I wish that we could lose this crowd
Maybe it's better this way
We hurt each other with the things we wanna say
We could have been so good together
We could have lived this dance forever
But no one's gonna dance with me
Please stay
I'm never gonna dance again
Guilty feet have got no rhythm (never)
Though it's easy to pretend
I know your not a fool
Shoulda known better than to cheat a friend
And waste this chance that I've been given
No I'm never gonna dance again
The way I danced with you
Do you love me as I move girl
Baby give my life up to you girl
The one that couldn't bump us for you girl
The girl can't compare to me when you live my lifes and nightmares
Just lemme live this one last dance
Now that you're gone
Now that you're gone
Now that you are goooone baby
Now that you're gone
What did I do so wrong, so wrong you gotta leave me alone
I'm never gonna dance again
Guilty feet have got no rhythm
Though it's easy to pretend
I know your not a fool (you and you alone)
Shoulda known better than to cheat a friend
And waste this chance that I've been given
No I'm never gonna dance again
The way I danced with you (straight to my heart)
I'm never gonna dance again (no way)
Guilty feet have got no rhythm
Though it's easy to pretend (baby please)
I know your not a fool
Shoulda known better than to cheat a friend
And waste this chance that I've been given
No I'm never gonna dance again
The way I danced with you
Do you love me as I move girl
Baby give my life up to you girl
The one that couldn't bump us for you girl
The girl can't compare to me when you live my lifes and nightmares
Just lemme live this one last dance
So baby baby one more chance
Your love and the sweetest romance
Just one last time, without you girl I'm blind and a record label that's mine
Sing again
I'm never gonna dance again (no no)
Guilty feet have got no rhythm
Though it's easy to pretend
I know your not a fool (you and you alone)
Shoulda known better than to cheat a friend (shoulda known)
And waste this chance that I've been given
No I'm never gonna dance again
The way I danced with you
Credit
Artis: Kenny G
Album: Self Made
Penulis lagu: George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley
Rilis: Desember 2004
Genre: Pop, Soul, R&B
Fakta di Baliknya
Lagu ini awalnya dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Inggris, George Michael. Kemudian lagu ini dibawakan kembali oleh Kenny G bersama Brian MckKnight.
Careless Whisper berkisah tentang dua sejoli yang berdansa bersama. Mereka sadar bahwa kebersamaan mereka akan segera berakhir.
Selain itu, lagu ini juga menceritakan mengenai seseorang yang berselingkuh di belakang pasangannya. (Raden Roro Nabiilah Cakraningtyas)***
Artikel Pilihan