Lirik Lagu Careless Whisper - Kenny G dan Fakta di Baliknya

Careless Whisper - Kenny G

I feel so unsure

As I take your hand and lead you to the dancefloor

As the music dies, something in your eyes

Calls to mind the silver screen

And all it's sad goodbyes

I'm never gonna dance again (no no)

Guilty feet have got no rhythm

Though it's easy to pretend

I know your not a fool (you and you alone)

Shoulda known better than to cheat a friend(shoulda known)

Waste this chance that I've been given

No I'm never gonna dance again

The way I danced with you

Do you love me as I move girl

Baby give my life up to you girl

The one that couldn't bump us for you girl

The girl can't compare to me when you live my lifes and nightmares

Just one last time

So baby baby one more chance

Your love and the sweetest romance

Just one last time, without you girl I'm blind and a record label that's mine

Sing again

Time can never mend, no

The careless whispers of a good friend

To the heart and mind

Ignorance is kind

There's no comfort in the truth

Pain is all you'll find

I'm never gonna dance again

Guilty feet have got no rhythm (no no)

Though it's easy to pretend

I know your not a fool

Shoulda known better than to cheat a friend (shoulda know)

Than waste this chance that I've been given (what a fool)

So I'm never gonna dance again

The way I danced with you

Tonight the music seems so loud

I wish that we could lose this crowd

Maybe it's better this way

We hurt each other with the things we wanna say

We could have been so good together

We could have lived this dance forever

But no one's gonna dance with me

Please stay

I'm never gonna dance again

Guilty feet have got no rhythm (never)

Though it's easy to pretend

I know your not a fool

Shoulda known better than to cheat a friend

And waste this chance that I've been given

No I'm never gonna dance again

The way I danced with you

Do you love me as I move girl

Baby give my life up to you girl

The one that couldn't bump us for you girl

The girl can't compare to me when you live my lifes and nightmares

Just lemme live this one last dance

Now that you're gone

Now that you're gone

Now that you are goooone baby

Now that you're gone

What did I do so wrong, so wrong you gotta leave me alone

I'm never gonna dance again

Guilty feet have got no rhythm

Though it's easy to pretend

I know your not a fool (you and you alone)

Shoulda known better than to cheat a friend

And waste this chance that I've been given

No I'm never gonna dance again

The way I danced with you (straight to my heart)

I'm never gonna dance again (no way)

Guilty feet have got no rhythm

Though it's easy to pretend (baby please)

I know your not a fool

Shoulda known better than to cheat a friend

And waste this chance that I've been given

No I'm never gonna dance again

The way I danced with you

Do you love me as I move girl

Baby give my life up to you girl

The one that couldn't bump us for you girl

The girl can't compare to me when you live my lifes and nightmares

Just lemme live this one last dance

So baby baby one more chance

Your love and the sweetest romance

Just one last time, without you girl I'm blind and a record label that's mine

Sing again

I'm never gonna dance again (no no)

Guilty feet have got no rhythm

Though it's easy to pretend

I know your not a fool (you and you alone)

Shoulda known better than to cheat a friend (shoulda known)

And waste this chance that I've been given

No I'm never gonna dance again

The way I danced with you

Credit

Artis: Kenny G

Album: Self Made

Penulis lagu: George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley

Rilis: Desember 2004

Genre: Pop, Soul, R&B

Fakta di Baliknya

Lagu ini awalnya dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Inggris, George Michael. Kemudian lagu ini dibawakan kembali oleh Kenny G bersama Brian MckKnight.

Careless Whisper berkisah tentang dua sejoli yang berdansa bersama. Mereka sadar bahwa kebersamaan mereka akan segera berakhir.

Selain itu, lagu ini juga menceritakan mengenai seseorang yang berselingkuh di belakang pasangannya. (Raden Roro Nabiilah Cakraningtyas)***