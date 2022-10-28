Lirik Lagu Rhythm Inside - Calum Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rhythm Inside - Calum Scott

So many eyes, I can't see

I'm static, and I can't move my feet

From the moment that you stood next to me

Feeling manic, I forgot how to speak

And there's a rhythm inside

That I can't slow down

In this moment in time

No, I won't stop now

I give up

My hand's up

For love

And there's a rhythm inside

That I can't slow down

In this moment in time

No, I won't stop now

I give up

My hand's up

For love

It feels like I could be the one for your love

Come show me what you're feeling

It feels like I could be the one for your love

Come show me how you're feeling

Come show me, come show me what you're feeling

Come show me how you're feeling (show me what you're feeling)

Time, only knows how to heal

Feels like magic, I don't know if this is real

When the lights go out and my feet don't even wanna touch the ground

I feel the panic of my world turned upside down

There's a rhythm inside

That I can't slow down

In this moment in time

No, I won't stop now

I give up

My hand's up

For love

And there's a rhythm inside

That I can't slow down

In this moment in time

No I won't stop now

I give up

My hand's up

For love

It feels like I could be the one for your love

Come show me what you're feeling

It feels like I could be the one for your love

Come show me how you're feeling

Come show me, come show me what you're feeling

Come show me how you're feeling (show me what you're feeling)

