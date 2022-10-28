Lirik Lagu Rhythm Inside - Calum Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rhythm Inside - Calum Scott
So many eyes, I can't see
I'm static, and I can't move my feet
From the moment that you stood next to me
Feeling manic, I forgot how to speak
And there's a rhythm inside
That I can't slow down
In this moment in time
No, I won't stop now
I give up
My hand's up
For love
And there's a rhythm inside
That I can't slow down
In this moment in time
No, I won't stop now
I give up
My hand's up
For love
It feels like I could be the one for your love
Come show me what you're feeling
It feels like I could be the one for your love
Come show me how you're feeling
Come show me, come show me what you're feeling
Come show me how you're feeling (show me what you're feeling)
Time, only knows how to heal
Feels like magic, I don't know if this is real
When the lights go out and my feet don't even wanna touch the ground
I feel the panic of my world turned upside down
There's a rhythm inside
That I can't slow down
In this moment in time
No, I won't stop now
I give up
My hand's up
For love
And there's a rhythm inside
That I can't slow down
In this moment in time
No I won't stop now
I give up
My hand's up
For love
It feels like I could be the one for your love
Come show me what you're feeling
It feels like I could be the one for your love
Come show me how you're feeling
Come show me, come show me what you're feeling
Come show me how you're feeling (show me what you're feeling)
Credit
