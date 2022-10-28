Lirik Lagu Love Is a Game - Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

All your expectations of my love are impossible
Surely, you know
That I'm not easy to hold
It's so sad how incapable
Of learning to grow I am
My heart speaks in puzzle and codes
I've been trying my whole life to solve
God only knows how I've cried
I can't take another defeat
A next time would be the ending of me
Now that I see
That love is a game for fools to play
And I ain't fooling (Fooling)
What a cruel thing (Cruel thing)
To self-inflict that pain
Love is a game for fools to play
And I ain't fooling again (Fooling)
What a cruel thing (Cruel thing)
To self-inflict that pain
How unbelievable (Unbelievable)
Of me to fall for the lies that I tell? (Lies I tell)
The dream that I sell (Dream I sell)
When my heartache, it's inevitable (Inevitable)
But I'm no good at doing it well
Not that I care (I don't care)
Why should anything about it be fair?
When love is a game for fools to play
And I ain't fooling (Fooling)
What a cruel thing (Cruel thing)
To self-inflict that pain
Love is a game for fools to play
And I ain't fooling again (Fooling)
What a cruel thing (Cruel thing)
To self-inflict that pain
No amount of love
Can keep me satisfied (Satisfied, satisfied)
I can't keep up (I can't keep up, I can't keep up)
When I keep changing my mind
(Change my mind, change my mind)
The feelings flood me to the heights of no compromise
Love is a game for fools to play
And I ain't fooling (Fooling)
What a cruel thing (Cruel thing)
To self-inflict that pain
