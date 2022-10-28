Lirik Lagu Love Is a Game - Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Is a Game – Adele

All your expectations of my love are impossible

Surely, you know

That I'm not easy to hold

It's so sad how incapable

Of learning to grow I am

My heart speaks in puzzle and codes

I've been trying my whole life to solve

God only knows how I've cried

I can't take another defeat

A next time would be the ending of me

Now that I see

That love is a game for fools to play

And I ain't fooling (Fooling)

What a cruel thing (Cruel thing)

To self-inflict that pain

Love is a game for fools to play

And I ain't fooling again (Fooling)

What a cruel thing (Cruel thing)

To self-inflict that pain

How unbelievable (Unbelievable)

Of me to fall for the lies that I tell? (Lies I tell)

The dream that I sell (Dream I sell)

When my heartache, it's inevitable (Inevitable)

But I'm no good at doing it well

Not that I care (I don't care)

Why should anything about it be fair?

When love is a game for fools to play

And I ain't fooling (Fooling)

What a cruel thing (Cruel thing)

To self-inflict that pain

Love is a game for fools to play

And I ain't fooling again (Fooling)

What a cruel thing (Cruel thing)

To self-inflict that pain

No amount of love

Can keep me satisfied (Satisfied, satisfied)

I can't keep up (I can't keep up, I can't keep up)

When I keep changing my mind

(Change my mind, change my mind)

The feelings flood me to the heights of no compromise

Love is a game for fools to play

And I ain't fooling (Fooling)

What a cruel thing (Cruel thing)

To self-inflict that pain