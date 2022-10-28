Lirik Lagu Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored - Ariana Grande
You got me some type of way (hmm)
Ain't used to feelin' this way (hmm-hmm)
I do not know what to say (yeah, yeah)
But I know I shouldn't think about it
Took one fuckin' look at your face (hmm)
Now I wanna know how you taste (hmm-hmm)
Usually don't give it away (yeah, yeah)
But you know I'm out here thinkin' 'bout it
Then I realize she's right there
And I'm at home like, "Damn, this ain't fair"
Break up with your girlfriend (girlfriend)
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored
You can hit in the mornin' (mornin')
Yeah, yeah, like it's yours
I know it ain't right
But I don't care (care)
Break up with your girlfriend
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored
This shit always happens to me (yeah)
Why can't we just play for keeps? (mmm-mmm)
Practically on my knees (yeah, yeah)
But I know I shouldn't think about it
You know what you're doin' to me
You're singin' my songs in the streets, yeah, yeah
Actin' all innocent, please
When I know you're out here thinkin' 'bout it
Then you realize she's right there (yeah)
And you're at home like, "Damn, she can't compare"
Break up with your girlfriend (girlfriend)
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored
You can hit in the mornin' (in the mornin')
Yeah, yeah, like it's yours
I know it ain't right
But I don't care (I don't care, yee)
Break up with your girlfriend (with your girlfriend)
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored
