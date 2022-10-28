Lirik Lagu Flicker - Niall Horan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Flicker - Niall Horan

When you feel your love's been taken

When you know there's something missing

In the dark, we're barely hanging on

Then you rest your head upon my chest

And you feel like there ain't nothing left

I'm afraid that what we had is gone

Then I think of the start

And it echoes a spark

And I remember the magic electricity

Then I look in my heart

There's a light in the dark

Still a flicker of hope that you first gave to me

That I wanna keep

Please don't leave

Please don't leave

When you lay there and you're sleeping

Hear the patterns of your breathing

And I tell you things you've never heard before

Asking questions to the ceiling

Never knowing what you're thinking

I'm afraid that what we had is gone

Then I think of the start

And it echoes a spark

And I remember the magic electricity

Then I look in my heart

There's a light in the dark

Still a flicker of hope that you first gave to me

That I wanna keep

Please don't leave

Please don't leave

And I want this to pass

And I hope this won't last

Last too long

Then I think of the start

And it echoes a spark

And I remember the magic electricity

Then I look in my heart

There's a light in the dark

Still a flicker of hope that you first gave to me

That I wanna keep

Please don't leave

Please don't leave

Artis: Niall Horan

Penulis lagu: Julian Bunetta / Niall Horan / John Henry Ryan