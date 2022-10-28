Lirik Lagu A Boy Brushed Red Living in Black And White – Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Boy Brushed Red Living in Black and White – Underoath
Can you feel your heartbeat racing?
Can you taste the fear in her sweat?
You've done this wrong
It's too far gone, these sheets tell of regret
I admit that I'm just a fool for you
I am just a fool for you
Here is where we both go wrong
Tonight's your last chance to
Do exactly what you want to
And this could be my night
This is what makes me feel alive, makes you feel alive
Here is where we both go wrong
So sign me up and toss this key
'Cause for now we're living
In this moment that we both ignore the truth
It's all over, it's all over
I feel your heart against mine
So take a breath and close your eyes, eyes
Your lungs have failed and they've both stopped breathing
My heart is dead, it's way past beating
Something has gone terribly wrong
I'm scared, you're scared, we're scared of this
I never thought we'd make it out alive
I never told you, but it's all in your goodbyes
It's all in your goodbyes
Well, look who's dying now
Slit wrists sleeping with the girl next door
I always knew you were such a sucker for that
It doesn't matter what you say
You never mattered anyway
I never mattered anyway
In this moment that we both ignore the truth
It's all over, it's all over
I feel your heart against mine
So take a breath and close your eyes, eyes
Your lungs have failed and they've both stopped breathing
My heart is dead, it's way past beating
Something has gone terribly wrong
I'm scared, you're scared, we're scared of this
I never thought we'd make it out alive
I never told you, but it's all in your goodbyes
It's all in your goodbyes
Don't shake, I hate to see you tremble
Trembling, you've lost your touch
Haven't you?
I'm so addicted
So addicted
Your lungs have failed and they've both stopped breathing
Your heart is dead, it's way past beating
Something has gone terribly wrong
Gone wrong
Your lungs have failed and they've both stopped breathing
My heart is dead, it's way past beating
Something has gone terribly wrong
I'm scared, you're scared, we're scared of this
I never thought we'd make it out alive
I never told you, but it's all in your goodbyes
It's all in your goodbyes
