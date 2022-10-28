Lirik Lagu A Boy Brushed Red Living in Black And White – Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Boy Brushed Red Living in Black and White – Underoath

Can you feel your heartbeat racing?

Can you taste the fear in her sweat?

You've done this wrong

It's too far gone, these sheets tell of regret

I admit that I'm just a fool for you

I am just a fool for you

Here is where we both go wrong

Tonight's your last chance to

Do exactly what you want to

And this could be my night

This is what makes me feel alive, makes you feel alive

Here is where we both go wrong

So sign me up and toss this key

'Cause for now we're living

In this moment that we both ignore the truth

It's all over, it's all over

I feel your heart against mine

So take a breath and close your eyes, eyes

Your lungs have failed and they've both stopped breathing

My heart is dead, it's way past beating

Something has gone terribly wrong

I'm scared, you're scared, we're scared of this

I never thought we'd make it out alive

I never told you, but it's all in your goodbyes

It's all in your goodbyes

Well, look who's dying now

Slit wrists sleeping with the girl next door

I always knew you were such a sucker for that

It doesn't matter what you say

You never mattered anyway

I never mattered anyway

In this moment that we both ignore the truth

It's all over, it's all over

I feel your heart against mine

So take a breath and close your eyes, eyes

Your lungs have failed and they've both stopped breathing

My heart is dead, it's way past beating

Something has gone terribly wrong

I'm scared, you're scared, we're scared of this

I never thought we'd make it out alive

I never told you, but it's all in your goodbyes

It's all in your goodbyes

Don't shake, I hate to see you tremble

Trembling, you've lost your touch

Haven't you?

I'm so addicted

So addicted

Your lungs have failed and they've both stopped breathing

Your heart is dead, it's way past beating

Something has gone terribly wrong

Gone wrong

Your lungs have failed and they've both stopped breathing

My heart is dead, it's way past beating

Something has gone terribly wrong

I'm scared, you're scared, we're scared of this

I never thought we'd make it out alive

I never told you, but it's all in your goodbyes

It's all in your goodbyes