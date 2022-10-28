Lirik Lagu Black and White - Niall Horan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Black and White - Niall Horan

That first night we were standing at your door

Fumbling for your keys, then I kissed you

Ask me if I want to come inside

'Cause we didn't want to end the night

Then you took my hand, and I followed you

Yeah, I see us in black and white

Crystal clear on a star lit night

In all your gorgeous colors

I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

See you standing in your dress

Swear in front of all our friends

There'll never be another

I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

Now, we're sitting here in your living room

Telling stories while we share a drink or two

And there's a vision I've been holding in my mind

We're 65 and you ask

"When did I first know?" I always knew

Yeah, I see us in black and white

Crystal clear on a star lit night

In all your gorgeous colors

I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

See you standing in your dress

Swear in front of all our friends

There'll never be another

I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

I want the world to witness

When we finally say I do

It's the way you love

I gotta give it back to you

I can't promise picket fences

Or sunny afternoons

But, at night when I close my eyes

I see us in black and white

Crystal clear on a star lit night

There'll never be another

I promise that I'll love ya

I see us in black and white

Crystal clear on a star lit night

In all your gorgeous colors

I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

See you standing in your dress

Swear in front of all our friends

There'll never be another

I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

There'll never be another

I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life