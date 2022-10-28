Lirik Lagu Black and White - Niall Horan dan Fakta di Baliknya

That first night we were standing at your door
Fumbling for your keys, then I kissed you
Ask me if I want to come inside
'Cause we didn't want to end the night
Then you took my hand, and I followed you
Yeah, I see us in black and white
Crystal clear on a star lit night
In all your gorgeous colors
I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life
See you standing in your dress
Swear in front of all our friends
There'll never be another
I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life
Now, we're sitting here in your living room
Telling stories while we share a drink or two
And there's a vision I've been holding in my mind
We're 65 and you ask
"When did I first know?" I always knew
Yeah, I see us in black and white
Crystal clear on a star lit night
In all your gorgeous colors
I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life
See you standing in your dress
Swear in front of all our friends
There'll never be another
I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life
I want the world to witness
When we finally say I do
It's the way you love
I gotta give it back to you
I can't promise picket fences
Or sunny afternoons
But, at night when I close my eyes
I see us in black and white
Crystal clear on a star lit night
There'll never be another
I promise that I'll love ya
I see us in black and white
Crystal clear on a star lit night
In all your gorgeous colors
I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life
See you standing in your dress
Swear in front of all our friends
There'll never be another
I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life
There'll never be another
I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life
Artikel Pilihan