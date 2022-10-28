Lirik Lagu Even If It’s a Lie - Matt Maltese dan Fakta di Baliknya

Even If It’s a Lie – Matt Maltese
I was growing younger day by day
There was love and it was all the rage
And I held you with a wandering eye
Now I know the girl I shoulda known
Now I feel the love I should've shown
And I pull you in but you push me out
And I know you don't love me so
But please say it once before I go
I know that you can feel me
Tell me that you don't love me
But say it one more time
I'm going darling, I'll step lightly
Live on as if you still love me
Just say it one more time
Even if it's a lie, even if it's a lie
Colors in the dress you used to wear
The way that you'd put up your golden hair
But I'll turn the lights down and leave
All the ways that I could say it now
You're the girl to push away my doubt
But it's too late and we’re too young to know
You might also like
And I know you don't love me so
But please say it once before I go
I know that you can feel me
Tell me that you don't love me
But say it one more time
I'm going darling, I'll step lightly
Live on as if you still love me
Just say it one more time
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
I know that she can feel meTell me that you don't love me
But say it one more time
I'm going darling, I'll step lightly
Live on as if you still love me
Just say it one more time
Even if it's a lie, even if it's a lie
Even if it's a lie, even if it's a lie
Artikel Pilihan