Lirik Lagu Even If It’s a Lie - Matt Maltese dan Fakta di Baliknya

Even If It’s a Lie – Matt Maltese

I was growing younger day by day

There was love and it was all the rage

And I held you with a wandering eye

Now I know the girl I shoulda known

Now I feel the love I should've shown

And I pull you in but you push me out

And I know you don't love me so

But please say it once before I go

I know that you can feel me

Tell me that you don't love me

But say it one more time

I'm going darling, I'll step lightly

Live on as if you still love me

Just say it one more time

Even if it's a lie, even if it's a lie

Colors in the dress you used to wear

The way that you'd put up your golden hair

But I'll turn the lights down and leave

All the ways that I could say it now

You're the girl to push away my doubt

But it's too late and we’re too young to know

And I know you don't love me so

But please say it once before I go

I know that you can feel me

Tell me that you don't love me

But say it one more time

I'm going darling, I'll step lightly

Live on as if you still love me

Just say it one more time

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

I know that she can feel meTell me that you don't love me

But say it one more time

I'm going darling, I'll step lightly

Live on as if you still love me

Just say it one more time

Even if it's a lie, even if it's a lie

Even if it's a lie, even if it's a lie