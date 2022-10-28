Lirik Lagu Maps - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

I miss the taste of a sweeter life
I miss the conversation
I'm searching for a song tonight
I'm changing all of the stations
I like to think that we had it all
We drew a map to a better place
But on that road, I took a fall
Oh baby, why did you run away?
I was there for you in your darkest times
I was there for you in your darkest night
But I wonder, where were you?
When I was at my worst down on my knees
And you said you had my back
So I wonder, where were you?
When all the roads you took came back to me
So I'm following the map that leads to you
The map that leads to you
Ain't nothing I can do
The map that leads to you
Following, following, following to you
The map that leads to you
Ain't nothing I can do
The map that leads to you
Following, following, following
I hear your voice in my sleep at night
Hard to resist temptation
'Cause something strange has come over me
Now, I can't get over you
No, I just can't get over you
I was there for you in your darkest times
I was there for you in your darkest night
But I wonder, where were you?
When I was at my worst down on my knees
And you said you had my back
So I wonder, where were you?
When all the roads you took came back to me
So I'm following the map that leads to you
