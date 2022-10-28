Lirik Lagu Maps - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Maps – Maroon 5

I miss the taste of a sweeter life

I miss the conversation

I'm searching for a song tonight

I'm changing all of the stations

I like to think that we had it all

We drew a map to a better place

But on that road, I took a fall

Oh baby, why did you run away?

I was there for you in your darkest times

I was there for you in your darkest night

But I wonder, where were you?

When I was at my worst down on my knees

And you said you had my back

So I wonder, where were you?

When all the roads you took came back to me

So I'm following the map that leads to you

The map that leads to you

Ain't nothing I can do

The map that leads to you

Following, following, following to you

The map that leads to you

Ain't nothing I can do

The map that leads to you

Following, following, following

I hear your voice in my sleep at night

Hard to resist temptation

'Cause something strange has come over me

Now, I can't get over you

No, I just can't get over you

I was there for you in your darkest times

I was there for you in your darkest night

But I wonder, where were you?

When I was at my worst down on my knees

And you said you had my back

So I wonder, where were you?

When all the roads you took came back to me

So I'm following the map that leads to you