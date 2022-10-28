Lirik Lagu In Your Wonderland - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

In Your Wonderland - Teddy Adhitya
You're the kinda girl
That every man wants to be with
You're the kinda girl
That got a diamond in your soul
The way you smile and gimme a look
I see a Cupid in your eyes
You make me high
You're the kinda girl
That always makes me happy
You're the kinda girl
That I want to spend my life with
I'll treat you right
Oh every night
Whatever you do will be alright
You make me say
You're so fly, high up in the sky
Take me fly away with you
To the wonderland
Imma be your man
You say we be all we can
Can I be your man
In your wonderland
Can I be your man
In your wonderland
Everything is always about you
I fell in love to everything you do
There's sumthin' in my chest felt like a spider web
No it ain't no butterfly
But as sweet as a butter sky
You're so fly, high up in the sky
Take me fly away with you
To the wonderland
Imma be your man
You say we be all we can
You're so fly, high up in the sky
Take me fly away with you
To the wonderland
Imma be your man
You say we be all we can
Can I be your man
In your wonderland
Can I be your man
In your wonderland
Can I be your man
In your wonderland
Credit
Artis: Teddy Adhitya
Album: Nothing Is Real
Dirilis: 2016
Genre: Pop
Title: In Your Wonderland
Fakta di Baliknya
In Your Wonderland merupakan lagu milik Teddy Adhitya yang diriilis pada tahun 2016. Lagu berdurasi empat menit lebih satu detik itu terdapat di dalam album Nothing is Real.
Teddy Adhitya adalah penyanyi, penulis lagu, asal Yogyakarta yang lahir pada 21 Juni 1991.
Pada 27 Oktober 2022, video klip In Your Wonderland sudah diputar sebanyak 1 juta kali dari perilisan perdananya pada kanal youtube teddyadhitya pada 14 Mei 2016.
Kamu bisa mendengarkan lagu In Your Wonderland melalui platform digital music seperti Spotify, JOOX, Apple Music, YouTube, dan Deezer. (Mefi Septiandini)***
