Lirik Lagu In Your Wonderland - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

In Your Wonderland - Teddy Adhitya

You're the kinda girl

That every man wants to be with

You're the kinda girl

That got a diamond in your soul

The way you smile and gimme a look

I see a Cupid in your eyes

You make me high

You're the kinda girl

That always makes me happy

You're the kinda girl

That I want to spend my life with

I'll treat you right

Oh every night

Whatever you do will be alright

You make me say

You're so fly, high up in the sky

Take me fly away with you

To the wonderland

Imma be your man

You say we be all we can

Can I be your man

In your wonderland

Can I be your man

In your wonderland

Everything is always about you

I fell in love to everything you do

There's sumthin' in my chest felt like a spider web

No it ain't no butterfly

But as sweet as a butter sky

You're so fly, high up in the sky

Take me fly away with you

To the wonderland

Imma be your man

You say we be all we can

You're so fly, high up in the sky

Take me fly away with you

To the wonderland

Imma be your man

You say we be all we can

Can I be your man

In your wonderland

Can I be your man

In your wonderland

Can I be your man

In your wonderland

Credit

Artis: Teddy Adhitya

Album: Nothing Is Real

Dirilis: 2016

Genre: Pop

Title: In Your Wonderland

Fakta di Baliknya

In Your Wonderland merupakan lagu milik Teddy Adhitya yang diriilis pada tahun 2016. Lagu berdurasi empat menit lebih satu detik itu terdapat di dalam album Nothing is Real.

Teddy Adhitya adalah penyanyi, penulis lagu, asal Yogyakarta yang lahir pada 21 Juni 1991.

Pada 27 Oktober 2022, video klip In Your Wonderland sudah diputar sebanyak 1 juta kali dari perilisan perdananya pada kanal youtube teddyadhitya pada 14 Mei 2016.

Kamu bisa mendengarkan lagu In Your Wonderland melalui platform digital music seperti Spotify, JOOX, Apple Music, YouTube, dan Deezer. (Mefi Septiandini)***