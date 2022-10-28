Lirik Lagu It Was Always You - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Woke up sweating from a dream
With a different kind of feeling (woah)
All day long my heart was beating
Searching for the meaning (woah)
Hazel eyes, I was so colour blind
We were just wasting time, uh-oh, yeah
For my whole life, we never crossed the line
Only friends in my mind but now I realise
It was always you
Can't believe I could not see it all this time, all this time
It was always you
Now I know why my heart wasn't satisfied, satisfied
It was always you, you
No more guessing who
Looking back now I know it was always you, always you
All my hidden desires
Finally came alive
No, I never told a lie
To you so why would I
Start tonight
Hazel eyes, I was so colour blind
We were just wasting time, uh-oh, yeah
For my whole life, we never crossed the line
Only friends in my mind but now I realise
It was always you
Can't believe I could not see it all this time, all this time
It was always you
Now I know why my heart wasn't satisfied, satisfied
It was always you, you
No more guessing who
Looking back now I know it was always you, always you
Woke up sweating from a dream
With a different kind of feeling
It was always you
Can't believe I could not see it all this time, all this time (yeah)
It was always you (always you)
Now I know why my heart wasn't satisfied, satisfied
It was always you, you
No more guessing who
Looking back now I know it was always you (always you), always you
It was always you
