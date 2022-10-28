Lirik Lagu It Was Always You - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

It Was Always You – Maroon 5

Woke up sweating from a dream

With a different kind of feeling (woah)

All day long my heart was beating

Searching for the meaning (woah)

Hazel eyes, I was so colour blind

We were just wasting time, uh-oh, yeah

For my whole life, we never crossed the line

Only friends in my mind but now I realise

It was always you

Can't believe I could not see it all this time, all this time

It was always you

Now I know why my heart wasn't satisfied, satisfied

It was always you, you

No more guessing who

Looking back now I know it was always you, always you

All my hidden desires

Finally came alive

No, I never told a lie

To you so why would I

Start tonight

Hazel eyes, I was so colour blind

We were just wasting time, uh-oh, yeah

For my whole life, we never crossed the line

Only friends in my mind but now I realise

It was always you

Can't believe I could not see it all this time, all this time

It was always you

Now I know why my heart wasn't satisfied, satisfied

It was always you, you

No more guessing who

Looking back now I know it was always you, always you

Woke up sweating from a dream

With a different kind of feeling

It was always you

Can't believe I could not see it all this time, all this time (yeah)

It was always you (always you)

Now I know why my heart wasn't satisfied, satisfied

It was always you, you

No more guessing who

Looking back now I know it was always you (always you), always you

It was always you

Credit