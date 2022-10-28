Lirik Lagu Nothing But The Best - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nothing But The Best - Teddy Adhitya
Take me where wind blows
Tell me that, it's your call
My heart is weary
I did my best, I've tried
Take me where wind blows
Even if it's unknown
I know it's scary
Oh believe me, I tried
Wish you nothing but the best
You'll get nothing but the best
For everything that we've been through
And all the lessons all from you
I don't wanna see you cry
Baby, you know I wish for you nothing but the best
Yes for me you are the best
Now I don't know what I'll get through
As long as I know you are fine
You don't have to be mine
I just wish for you that you'll get nothing but the best
Credit
Artis: Teddy Adhitya
Dirilis: 2022
Genre: Pop
Title: Nothing But The Best
Fakta di Baliknya
In Your Wonderland merupakan salah satu lagu milik Teddy Adhitya yang berdurasi 1 menit lebih 51 detik.
In Your Wonderland diciptakan dan diproduseri oleh Teddy Adhitya, dan dirilis pada tahun 2022.
