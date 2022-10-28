Lirik Lagu Nothing But The Best - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nothing But The Best - Teddy Adhitya

Take me where wind blows

Tell me that, it's your call

My heart is weary

I did my best, I've tried

Take me where wind blows

Even if it's unknown

I know it's scary

Oh believe me, I tried

Wish you nothing but the best

You'll get nothing but the best

For everything that we've been through

And all the lessons all from you

I don't wanna see you cry

Baby, you know I wish for you nothing but the best

Yes for me you are the best

Now I don't know what I'll get through

As long as I know you are fine

You don't have to be mine

I just wish for you that you'll get nothing but the best

Credit

Artis: Teddy Adhitya

Dirilis: 2022

Genre: Pop

Title: Nothing But The Best

Fakta di Baliknya

In Your Wonderland merupakan salah satu lagu milik Teddy Adhitya yang berdurasi 1 menit lebih 51 detik.

In Your Wonderland diciptakan dan diproduseri oleh Teddy Adhitya, dan dirilis pada tahun 2022.