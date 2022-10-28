Lirik Lagu Love Again - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Again - Teddy Adhitya

Damn, that feel again

I gotta tell you

I won't pretend

It's how you share your stories

And even all your worries

Take me away

It's like

Those weird noises you

Make everytime your head

Makes noises too

Or even how you like your ice cream in the morning

Ooh

Take me away

I feel like I'm in love again

I feel oh like the sunshine in the rain

I feel like I'm in love again

Oxytocin rushing through my veins

Eh, eh, eh, it's the way you love your fabrics hmm

When you smile you look like magic, yeah

Take me away (take me away)

Over a long drive home

I feel like I'm in love again

I feel oh like the sunshine in the rain

I feel like I'm in love again

Oxytocin rushing through my veins

Let's feel like fall in love again

Let's feel oh like the sunshine in the rain (feel the life)

Let's feel like fall in love again

Oxytocin rushing through my veins

I feel like I'm in love again

I feel oh like the sunshine in the rain

Credit

Artis: Teddy Adhitya

Dirilis: 2022

Genre: Pop

Title: Love Again

