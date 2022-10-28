Lirik Lagu Love Again - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Damn, that feel again
I gotta tell you
I won't pretend
It's how you share your stories
And even all your worries
Take me away
It's like
Those weird noises you
Make everytime your head
Makes noises too
Or even how you like your ice cream in the morning
Ooh
Take me away
I feel like I'm in love again
I feel oh like the sunshine in the rain
I feel like I'm in love again
Oxytocin rushing through my veins
Eh, eh, eh, it's the way you love your fabrics hmm
When you smile you look like magic, yeah
Take me away (take me away)
Over a long drive home
I feel like I'm in love again
I feel oh like the sunshine in the rain
I feel like I'm in love again
Oxytocin rushing through my veins
Let's feel like fall in love again
Let's feel oh like the sunshine in the rain (feel the life)
Let's feel like fall in love again
Oxytocin rushing through my veins
I feel like I'm in love again
I feel oh like the sunshine in the rain
Credit
Artis: Teddy Adhitya
Dirilis: 2022
Genre: Pop
Title: Love Again
