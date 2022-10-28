Lirik Lagu Babylon - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Higher, higher, higher
I thought we had a place, just our place
Our home base, my headspace
Was you and I always
But that phase has been phased in our place
I see it on your face, a small trace
A blank slate, we've been erased
But if we're way too faded to drive
You can stay one more night
We said we'd both love harder than we knew we could go
But still, the hardest part is knowin' when to let go
You wanted to go higher, higher, higher
Burnt too bright, now the fire's gone
Watch it all fall down: Babylon
Babylon
We burnt too bright, now the fire's gone
Watch it all fall down
I'm tired of the feud, your short fuse
My half-truths are not amused
I wish we had a clue to start new
A white moon, no residue
The colour of our mood is so rude
A cold June, we're not immune
But if we're way too faded to fight
You can stay one more night
We said we'd both love harder than we knew we could go
But still the hardest part is knowin' when to let go
You wanted to go higher, higher, higher
We burnt too bright, now the fire's gone
Watch it all fall down: Babylon
Babylon
We burnt too bright, now the fire's gone
Watch it all fall down
