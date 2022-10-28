Lirik Lagu Babylon - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Babylon - 5 Seconds of Summer

Higher, higher, higher

I thought we had a place, just our place

Our home base, my headspace

Was you and I always

But that phase has been phased in our place

I see it on your face, a small trace

A blank slate, we've been erased

But if we're way too faded to drive

You can stay one more night

We said we'd both love harder than we knew we could go

But still, the hardest part is knowin' when to let go

You wanted to go higher, higher, higher

Burnt too bright, now the fire's gone

Watch it all fall down: Babylon

Babylon

We burnt too bright, now the fire's gone

Watch it all fall down

I'm tired of the feud, your short fuse

My half-truths are not amused

I wish we had a clue to start new

A white moon, no residue

The colour of our mood is so rude

A cold June, we're not immune

But if we're way too faded to fight

You can stay one more night

We said we'd both love harder than we knew we could go

But still the hardest part is knowin' when to let go

You wanted to go higher, higher, higher

We burnt too bright, now the fire's gone

Watch it all fall down: Babylon

Babylon

We burnt too bright, now the fire's gone

Watch it all fall down