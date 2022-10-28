Lirik Lagu Hold On, I Got You - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hold On, I Got You - Teddy Adhitya
Things will never feel the same
When I see my routine changed
I used to had you dawn 'til the sundown
Hold some photograph of how we used to be
Black and blue underneath traveled sea
All of you around me both hearts naked, but
We've been treadin' water for sometimes
Dreams forgone
Hold on a little longer now
So we could slow dance in the dark
And if you feelin' terrified
Oh, I got you, I got it, you got it too
Maybe, we could try again
Or maybe we could be just friends
'Cause I don't know what future holds
All I'm tryna do love you, oh
Things just gonna get better from now
All the way up
Hold on a little longer now
So we could slow dance in the dark
And if you feelin' terrified
Oh, I got you, I got it, you got it too
Just keep the lights on for me now
Rewrite the chapters you and I
And if you love me about enough
Trust me, I got it, I got you, you got me too
Hold on a little longer now
So we could slow dance in the dark
And if you feelin' terrified
Oh, I got you, I got it, you got it too
Just keep the lights on for me now
Rewrite the chapters you and I
And if you love me about enough
Trust me, I got it, I got you, you got it too
Hold on a little longer now
So we could slow dance in the dark
And if you love me about enough
Trust me, I got it, I got you, you got me too
Credit
Artis: Teddy Adhitya
Title: Hold On, I Got you
Dirilis: 2022
Genre: Pop
