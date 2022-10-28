Lirik Lagu Hold On, I Got You - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hold On, I Got You - Teddy Adhitya

Things will never feel the same

When I see my routine changed

I used to had you dawn 'til the sundown

Hold some photograph of how we used to be

Black and blue underneath traveled sea

All of you around me both hearts naked, but

We've been treadin' water for sometimes

Dreams forgone

Hold on a little longer now

So we could slow dance in the dark

And if you feelin' terrified

Oh, I got you, I got it, you got it too

Maybe, we could try again

Or maybe we could be just friends

'Cause I don't know what future holds

All I'm tryna do love you, oh

Things just gonna get better from now

All the way up

Hold on a little longer now

So we could slow dance in the dark

And if you feelin' terrified

Oh, I got you, I got it, you got it too

Just keep the lights on for me now

Rewrite the chapters you and I

And if you love me about enough

Trust me, I got it, I got you, you got me too

Hold on a little longer now

So we could slow dance in the dark

And if you feelin' terrified

Oh, I got you, I got it, you got it too

Just keep the lights on for me now

Rewrite the chapters you and I

And if you love me about enough

Trust me, I got it, I got you, you got it too

Hold on a little longer now

So we could slow dance in the dark

And if you love me about enough

Trust me, I got it, I got you, you got me too

Credit

Artis: Teddy Adhitya

Title: Hold On, I Got you

Dirilis: 2022

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Baliknya