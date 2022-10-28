Lirik Lagu Red Desert - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Red Desert - 5 Seconds of Summer
Red, red desert, heal our blues
I'd dive deeper for you
What a blessing to feel your love
Twilight moments with you
I’ve been asleep so long, I'm so far away
Visions I see are strong, I hear what they say
Won't you leave all your fears at the edge of the world?
I’ll tell you again like I told you before
I've been asleep so long, wasting away
Tell me, would you pack up all your bags, stay true to North?
You're the only one I'd do this for
Red, red desert, heal our blues
I'd dive deeper for you
What a blessing to feel your love
Twilight moments with you
It doesn't take too long (Ah) to heal and replace (Ah)
The demons we're running from (Ah), they're begging to stay
Tell me, would you pack up all your bags, stay true to North?
You’re the only one I’d do this for
Red, red desert, heal our blues
I'd dive deeper for you
What a blessing to feel your love
Twilight moments with you
Red
Red
Red, red
Red, red
Red, red desert, heal our blues
I’d dive deeper for you
(Dive in deeper for you, dive in deeper for you)
What a blessing to feel your love
Twilight moments with you
(All these moments with you, all these moments with you)
