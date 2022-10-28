Lirik Lagu Red Desert - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Red Desert - 5 Seconds of Summer

Red, red desert, heal our blues

I'd dive deeper for you

What a blessing to feel your love

Twilight moments with you

I’ve been asleep so long, I'm so far away

Visions I see are strong, I hear what they say

Won't you leave all your fears at the edge of the world?

I’ll tell you again like I told you before

I've been asleep so long, wasting away

Tell me, would you pack up all your bags, stay true to North?

You're the only one I'd do this for

Red, red desert, heal our blues

I'd dive deeper for you

What a blessing to feel your love

Twilight moments with you

It doesn't take too long (Ah) to heal and replace (Ah)

The demons we're running from (Ah), they're begging to stay

Tell me, would you pack up all your bags, stay true to North?

You’re the only one I’d do this for

Red, red desert, heal our blues

I'd dive deeper for you

What a blessing to feel your love

Twilight moments with you

Red

Red

Red, red

Red, red

Red, red desert, heal our blues

I’d dive deeper for you

(Dive in deeper for you, dive in deeper for you)

What a blessing to feel your love

Twilight moments with you

(All these moments with you, all these moments with you)