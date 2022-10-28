Lirik Lagu Empire Ants – Gorillaz feat Little Dragon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Empire Ants – Gorillaz feat Little Dragon
Oh joy's arise
The sun has come again to hold you
Sailing out the doldrums of the whole week
The polyphonic prairies here, it's all around you
It's all around you, out here
And if the whole world is crashing down
Fall through space out of mind again
Where the emptiness we leave behind on warm air rising
Blows all the shadows far away
The falling alcohol empire, is here to hold you
Rolling out and haunted 'til it sleeps
Little memories, marching on
Your little feet, working the machine
Will it spin, will it soar
My little dream, working the machine
Soon like a wave that pass will fall
And closing in on you they're going on
Little memories
Your little feet, working the machine
Will it spin, will it soar
My little dream, working the machine
Soon like a wave that pass will fall
And closing in on you they're going on
Credit
Artikel Pilihan