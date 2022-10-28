Lirik Lagu Empire Ants – Gorillaz feat Little Dragon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Empire Ants – Gorillaz feat Little Dragon

Oh joy's arise

The sun has come again to hold you

Sailing out the doldrums of the whole week

The polyphonic prairies here, it's all around you

It's all around you, out here

And if the whole world is crashing down

Fall through space out of mind again

Where the emptiness we leave behind on warm air rising

Blows all the shadows far away

The falling alcohol empire, is here to hold you

Rolling out and haunted 'til it sleeps

Little memories, marching on

Your little feet, working the machine

Will it spin, will it soar

My little dream, working the machine

Soon like a wave that pass will fall

And closing in on you they're going on

Little memories

Your little feet, working the machine

Will it spin, will it soar

My little dream, working the machine

Soon like a wave that pass will fall

And closing in on you they're going on

Credit