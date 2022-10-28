Lirik Lagu Vibez - Zayn Malik dan Fakta di Baliknya

Vibez - Zayn Malik
Don't keep me waiting
I've been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know, I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If we're moving too fast, we can slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre (no)
You know the vibes, know the vibes
You and me here in this room
Imagining things we could do
Won't tell no lies, no lies to you
I need you here, I need you here
Mind running wild, we touching slow
Just say the word, I'm ready to go
Anticipation plays after four
I need you now
Baby, I'ma get you right, I will
When I touch you tell me how it feel
Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mind of mine
I'ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Get you right where you need to be
Just don't keep me
Don't keep me waiting
I've been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for you
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If we're moving too fast, we can slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre (no)
You got the vibes, got the vibes
If I'm movin' too fast, too fast
Baby, I'ma get you right, I will
When I touch you, tell me how it feel
Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mind of mine
I'ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Get you right where you need to be
Just don't keep me
Don't keep me waiting
I've been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for you
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If we're moving too fast, we can slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre (no!)
You got the vibes, got the vibes
Credit
Artis: Zayn Malik
Album: Nobody Is Listening
Rilis: 2021
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B
Penulis: Zain Javadd Malik, Michael Abiola Orabiyi, Roget Chahayed, Darnell Donohue, dan Nija Aisha-alaya Charles.
Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Vibez - Zayn Malik
Vibez merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zayn Malik, penyanyi asal Inggris yang kini bersolo karier usai hengkang dari One Direction.
Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Nobody Is Listening yang dirilis pada 2021 melalui label RCA Records.
Diketahui, Vibez merupakan lagu yang didedikasikan Zayn Malik untuk mantan pacarnya, Gigi Hadid.
Lagu ini menandai perilisan lagu pertamanya pada 2021, dan dirilis satu minggu sebelum albumnya keluar.
Artikel Pilihan