Lirik Lagu Vibez - Zayn Malik dan Fakta di Baliknya

Vibez - Zayn Malik

Don't keep me waiting

I've been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know, I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya

If we're moving too fast, we can slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre (no)

You know the vibes, know the vibes

You and me here in this room

Imagining things we could do

Won't tell no lies, no lies to you

I need you here, I need you here

Mind running wild, we touching slow

Just say the word, I'm ready to go

Anticipation plays after four

I need you now

Baby, I'ma get you right, I will

When I touch you tell me how it feel

Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal

Baby, mind of mine

I'ma do all the things

Type of things that happen in your dreams

Get you right where you need to be

Just don't keep me

Don't keep me waiting

I've been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for you

You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya

If we're moving too fast, we can slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre (no)

You got the vibes, got the vibes

If I'm movin' too fast, too fast

Baby, I'ma get you right, I will

When I touch you, tell me how it feel

Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal

Baby, mind of mine

I'ma do all the things

Type of things that happen in your dreams

Get you right where you need to be

Just don't keep me

Don't keep me waiting

I've been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for you

You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya

If we're moving too fast, we can slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre (no!)

You got the vibes, got the vibes

Credit

Artis: Zayn Malik

Album: Nobody Is Listening

Rilis: 2021

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B

Penulis: Zain Javadd Malik, Michael Abiola Orabiyi, Roget Chahayed, Darnell Donohue, dan Nija Aisha-alaya Charles.

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Vibez - Zayn Malik

Vibez merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zayn Malik, penyanyi asal Inggris yang kini bersolo karier usai hengkang dari One Direction.

Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Nobody Is Listening yang dirilis pada 2021 melalui label RCA Records.

Diketahui, Vibez merupakan lagu yang didedikasikan Zayn Malik untuk mantan pacarnya, Gigi Hadid.

Lagu ini menandai perilisan lagu pertamanya pada 2021, dan dirilis satu minggu sebelum albumnya keluar.