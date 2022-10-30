Lirik Lagu Slow Down – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slow Down – Selena Gomez

Now that I have captured your attention

I want to steal you for a rhythm intervention

Mr. T say I'm ready for inspection

Show me how you make a first impression

Oh, oh

Can we take it nice and slow, slow

Break it down and drop it low, low

Cause I just wanna party all night in the neon lights 'til you can't let me go

I just wanna feel your body right next to mine

All night long

Baby, slow down the song

And when it's coming closer to the end hit rewind

All night long

Baby, slow down the song

Yeah Baby slow down the song

Yeah Baby slow down the song

If you want me I'm accepting applications

So long as we keep this record on rotation

You know I'm good with mouth to mouth resuscitation

Breathe me in, breathe me out

So amazing

Oh, oh

Can we take it nice and slow, slow

Break it down and drop it low, low

Cause I just wanna party all night in the neon lights 'til you can't let me go

I just wanna feel your body right next to mine

All night long

Baby, slow down the song

And when it's coming closer to the end hit rewind

All night long

Baby, slow down the song

Oh, Oh

Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh

Oh, oh

Yeah Baby slow down the song

Oh, Oh

Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh

Oh, oh

Yeah Baby slow down the song

Oh, Oh

Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh

Oh, oh

Oh, Oh

Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh

Oh, oh

Oh, Oh

Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh

Oh, oh

Oh, Oh

Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh

Oh, oh

Artis: Selena Gomez

Album: Stars Dance

Dirilis: 2013

Genre: Pop

Penulis lagu: Lindy Robbins, Niles Hollowell-dhar, Julia Michaels, Freddy Wexler, David Kuncio