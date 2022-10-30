Lirik Lagu Slow Down – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slow Down – Selena Gomez
Now that I have captured your attention
I want to steal you for a rhythm intervention
Mr. T say I'm ready for inspection
Show me how you make a first impression
Oh, oh
Can we take it nice and slow, slow
Break it down and drop it low, low
Cause I just wanna party all night in the neon lights 'til you can't let me go
I just wanna feel your body right next to mine
All night long
Baby, slow down the song
And when it's coming closer to the end hit rewind
All night long
Baby, slow down the song
Yeah Baby slow down the song
Yeah Baby slow down the song
If you want me I'm accepting applications
So long as we keep this record on rotation
You know I'm good with mouth to mouth resuscitation
Breathe me in, breathe me out
So amazing
Oh, oh
Can we take it nice and slow, slow
Break it down and drop it low, low
Cause I just wanna party all night in the neon lights 'til you can't let me go
I just wanna feel your body right next to mine
All night long
Baby, slow down the song
And when it's coming closer to the end hit rewind
All night long
Baby, slow down the song
Oh, Oh
Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh
Oh, oh
Yeah Baby slow down the song
Oh, Oh
Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh
Oh, oh
Yeah Baby slow down the song
Oh, Oh
Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh
Oh, oh
Oh, Oh
Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh
Oh, oh
Oh, Oh
Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh
Oh, oh
Oh, Oh
Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh, Wooh Oh
Oh, oh
Artis: Selena Gomez
Album: Stars Dance
Dirilis: 2013
Genre: Pop
Penulis lagu: Lindy Robbins, Niles Hollowell-dhar, Julia Michaels, Freddy Wexler, David Kuncio
