Lirik Lagu Vanilla Twilight - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 28 Oktober 2022, 00:02 WIB
Lirik lagu Vanilla Twilight yang dipopulerkan Owl City.
Lirik lagu Vanilla Twilight yang dipopulerkan Owl City. /YouTube/OwlCityVEVO

Vanilla Twilight - Owl City

The stars lean down to kiss you
And I lie awake and miss you
Pour me a heavy dose of atmosphere
'Cause I'll doze off safe and soundly
But I'll miss your arms around me
I'd send a postcard to you dear
'Cause I wish you were here.

I'll watch the night turn light blue
But its not the same without you
Because it takes two to whisper quietly
The silence isn't so bad
'Till I look at my hands and feel sad
'Cause the spaces between my fingers are right where yours fit perfectly.

I'll find repose in new ways,
Though I haven't slept in two days
'Cause cold nostalgia chills me to the bone.
But drenched in vanilla twilight I'll sit on the front porch all night.
Waist deep in thought because when I think of you

I don't feel so alone..
I don't feel so alone..
I don't feel so alone..
As many times as I blink I'll think of you tonight
I'll think of you tonight

When violet eyes get brighter
And heavy wings grow lighter
I'll taste the sky and feel alive again
And I'll forget the world I knew
But I swear I won't forget you
Oh, if my voice could reach back to the past
I'd whisper in your ear
Oh, darling I wish you were here

Dirilis: 2009
Album: Ocean Eyes
Artis: Owl City

Vanilla Twilight merupakan single lanjutan dari lagu hits Owl City, Fireflies.

Owl City alias Adam Young mengaku pernah bertemu dengan gadis paling menawan saat masih sekolah.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

