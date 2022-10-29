Lirik Lagu Are You Entertained - Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Are You Entertained - Ed Sheeran
Are you not entertained?
Are you not entertained?
Every time, every night is a loose one
And every flight, you know that I put the crew on
You say that I dropped off, well, then tell me what you've done
I'm still in my winnin' phase, yeah, I been away
Are you entertained? I'm gone (yeah)
The god in me, that's what I'm constantly summoning
I love the climb, I don't care where the summit is
Funny when people be saying I peaked (ha)
Retired my parents, they live at the beach
Models and freaks is my track record (yeah)
I made my homies my staff members
Got myself lit to give y'all the light
Using my mind to attract better
At first, when adversity came, I said, "Why me?"
Now I be staring at doubt saying, "Try me"
Kyrie, I handle it well
They still takin' shots, tryna hand me a L, but I pass on that
Anger, I try not to act on that
I'ma just transmute it
Put it all back in the music
It's feeling like I might just be on a roll
I'm never sellin' my soul
My records are platinum and gold
It just keeps happening, woah
It's feeling like I might just be on a roll
I'm never sellin' my soul
My records are platinum and gold
It just keeps happening, woah
Every time, you see me shine and move up (yeah)
My seat is reclined, the jet is G5, I blew up
You tell me I fell off, but tell me what you've done
I'm still in my winnin' phase, 'Rari switchin' lanes
Are you entertained? I'm gone
Well, I'm in the pub with the bros
Lightin' up something that goes
Nothin' is froze
But when I put the kettle on, it's a number that nobody knows
I stay off the road, live in the sticks
Put my profit into mortar and bricks
You know I got good advice from a couple guys
To leave more than just stress for my kids
Well, isn't it blissful? Baby
Sittin' in like we made it
It's kinda mad how the game is
You celebrate it and hate it
But I don't pay no attention to the words
Put out another one, let it burn
Still on the list, you know what it is
They putting me first, yeah
Met Russ in Carbone in New York
Now we here, and I'm killin' the verse
And every time, it's gotta be right
And you told me "Teddy, boy, take 'em to church"
Ooh-ooh
When you touch down up in London, you know what?
Give me the stage and you're gonna see how it goes off
