Lirik Lagu Are You Entertained - Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Are You Entertained - Ed Sheeran

Are you not entertained?

Are you not entertained?

Every time, every night is a loose one

And every flight, you know that I put the crew on

You say that I dropped off, well, then tell me what you've done

I'm still in my winnin' phase, yeah, I been away

Are you entertained? I'm gone (yeah)

The god in me, that's what I'm constantly summoning

I love the climb, I don't care where the summit is

Funny when people be saying I peaked (ha)

Retired my parents, they live at the beach

Models and freaks is my track record (yeah)

I made my homies my staff members

Got myself lit to give y'all the light

Using my mind to attract better

At first, when adversity came, I said, "Why me?"

Now I be staring at doubt saying, "Try me"

Kyrie, I handle it well

They still takin' shots, tryna hand me a L, but I pass on that

Anger, I try not to act on that

I'ma just transmute it

Put it all back in the music

It's feeling like I might just be on a roll

I'm never sellin' my soul

My records are platinum and gold

It just keeps happening, woah

It's feeling like I might just be on a roll

I'm never sellin' my soul

My records are platinum and gold

It just keeps happening, woah

Every time, you see me shine and move up (yeah)

My seat is reclined, the jet is G5, I blew up

You tell me I fell off, but tell me what you've done

I'm still in my winnin' phase, 'Rari switchin' lanes

Are you entertained? I'm gone

Well, I'm in the pub with the bros

Lightin' up something that goes

Nothin' is froze

But when I put the kettle on, it's a number that nobody knows

I stay off the road, live in the sticks

Put my profit into mortar and bricks

You know I got good advice from a couple guys

To leave more than just stress for my kids

Well, isn't it blissful? Baby

Sittin' in like we made it

It's kinda mad how the game is

You celebrate it and hate it

But I don't pay no attention to the words

Put out another one, let it burn

Still on the list, you know what it is

They putting me first, yeah

Met Russ in Carbone in New York

Now we here, and I'm killin' the verse

And every time, it's gotta be right

And you told me "Teddy, boy, take 'em to church"

Ooh-ooh

When you touch down up in London, you know what?

Give me the stage and you're gonna see how it goes off