Lirik Lagu How Do You Love Somebody - Why Dont We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu How Do You Love Somebody - Why Dont We
Every day, every night, I can only think of us
On the coast, in July, when you thought you said too much
Guess it don't always go like the stories we've been told
'Cause you're gone and you're fine, I'm lying here fucked up
Oh, I wonder
Did emotions fade with the summer?
Like an ocean wave, took me under
And you left without a sound
Baby, baby, tell me how
How do you love somebody?
How do you love somebody else?
'Cause when you left I lost myself
Baby, baby, tell me how
How do you love somebody?
How do you numb the pain so well?
'Cause when you left I lost myself
How do you love somebody else?
Seven missed calls, you're really keeping your distance
I know that I tried, he givin' you what you missin'
Stab my back, no chance to heal at all, oh, whoa, oh
Oh, I wonder
Did emotions fade with the summer? (Summer)
Like an ocean wave, took me under
And you left without a sound
Baby, baby, tell me how
How do you love somebody?
How do you love somebody else?
'Cause when you left I lost myself
Baby, baby, tell me how
How do you love somebody?
How do you numb the pain so well?
'Cause when you left I lost myself
How do you love somebody else?
I just don't get it, how you left so quick
Just 15 minutes, now you're texting him
I just don't get, how you left so quick
You broke my heart and I'm a mess again
I just don't get it, how you left so quick
Just 15 minutes, now you're texting him
You broke my heart and I'm a mess again
How do you love somebody?
How do you love somebody else?
'Cause when you left I lost myself
Baby, baby, tell me how
How do you love somebody?
How do you numb the pain so well?
'Cause when you left I lost myself
How do you love somebody else? (Yeah)
