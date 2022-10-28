Lirik Lagu How Do You Love Somebody - Why Dont We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu How Do You Love Somebody - Why Dont We

Every day, every night, I can only think of us

On the coast, in July, when you thought you said too much

Guess it don't always go like the stories we've been told

'Cause you're gone and you're fine, I'm lying here fucked up

Oh, I wonder

Did emotions fade with the summer?

Like an ocean wave, took me under

And you left without a sound

Baby, baby, tell me how

How do you love somebody?

How do you love somebody else?

'Cause when you left I lost myself

Baby, baby, tell me how

How do you love somebody?

How do you numb the pain so well?

'Cause when you left I lost myself

How do you love somebody else?

Seven missed calls, you're really keeping your distance

I know that I tried, he givin' you what you missin'

Stab my back, no chance to heal at all, oh, whoa, oh

Oh, I wonder

Did emotions fade with the summer? (Summer)

Like an ocean wave, took me under

And you left without a sound

Baby, baby, tell me how

How do you love somebody?

How do you love somebody else?

'Cause when you left I lost myself

Baby, baby, tell me how

How do you love somebody?

How do you numb the pain so well?

'Cause when you left I lost myself

How do you love somebody else?

I just don't get it, how you left so quick

Just 15 minutes, now you're texting him

I just don't get, how you left so quick

You broke my heart and I'm a mess again

I just don't get it, how you left so quick

Just 15 minutes, now you're texting him

You broke my heart and I'm a mess again

How do you love somebody?

How do you love somebody else?

'Cause when you left I lost myself

Baby, baby, tell me how

How do you love somebody?

How do you numb the pain so well?

'Cause when you left I lost myself

How do you love somebody else? (Yeah)