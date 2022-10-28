Lirik Lagu Call Out My Name – The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Call Out My Name – The Weeknd

We found each other

I helped you out of a broken place

You gave me comfort

But falling for you was my mistake

I put you on top, I put you on top

I claimed you so proud and openly

And when times were rough, when times were rough

I made sure I held you close to me

So call out my name (call out my name)

Call out my name when I kiss you so gently

I want you to stay (I want you to stay)

I want you to stay, even though you don't want me

Girl, why can't you wait? (why can't you wait, baby?)

Girl, why can't you wait 'til I fall out of love?

Won't you call out my name? (call out my name)

Girl, call out my name, and I'll be on my way and

I'll be on my

I said I didn't feel nothing baby, but I lied

I almost cut a piece of myself for your life

Guess I was just another pit stop

'Til you made up your mind

You just wasted my time

You're on top, I put you on top

I claimed you so proud and openly, babe

And when times were rough, when times were rough

I made sure I held you close to me

So call out my name (call out my name, baby)

So call out my name when I kiss you

So gently, I want you to stay (I want you to stay)

I want you to stay even though you don't want me

Girl, why can't you wait? (girl, why can't you wait 'til I)

Girl, why can't you wait 'til I fall out of loving?

Babe, call out my name (say call out my name, baby)

Girl, call out my name, and I'll be on my way, girl

I'll be on my

On my way, on my way

On my way, on my way, ooh

On my way, on my way, on my way

On my way, on my way, on my way

(On my).

Artis: The Weeknd

Album: My Dear Melancholy

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: R&B/Soul

Songwriters: Abel Makkonen Tasfaye, Frank Dukes, dan Nicholas Jaar