Lirik Lagu Let Me Down Easy – Why Dont We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Let Me Down Easy – Why Don’t We

I know sometimes you get pissed off

I know you can't stand it when

I cancel plans, I brushed you off

Yeah, we never planned it, yeah

I know sometimes that I fuck up

And when I think I don't, I need your love (yeah)

If you wake up one day and don't feel the same

Would you still smile when the feeling fades?

Look to the side when I'm saying your name

Say it's all fine, baby, lie to my face

Who am I to make you stay?

Baby, let me down easy

If you wake up one day and don't feel the same

Will you? Will you?

La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la

Will you let me down easy?

La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la

Will you? Will you?

La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la

Will you let me down easy?

La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la

Will you? Will you?

Say shit, say shit we don't mean at all

Don't pay attention when they're not involved

Complications, they can't be solved

If you walk away then we might lose it all

When you walked into my life, I'm feeling different now

And when we wake up, I say, "Quick, let's switch positions now"

And your friends, they got opinions but they getting loud

But you know you mean the most, don't start actin' different now

If you wake up one day and don't feel the same

Would you still smile when the feeling fades?

Look to the side when I'm saying your name

Say it's all fine, baby, lie to my face

Who am I to make you stay?

Baby, let me down easy

If you wake up one day and don't feel the same

Will you? Will you?

La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la

Will you let me down easy?

La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la

Will you? Will you?

La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la

Will you let me down easy?

La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la

Will you? Will you

If you wake up one day and don't feel the same

Would you still smile when the feeling fades?

Look to the side when I'm saying your name

Say it's all fine, baby, lie to my face

Who am I to make you stay?

Baby, let me down easy

If you wake up one day and don't feel the same

Will you? Will you?