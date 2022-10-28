Lirik Lagu Let Me Down Easy – Why Dont We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 28 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB
Grup band Why Don't We.
Grup band Why Don't We. /Tangkapan layar YouTube.com/Why Dont We

Lirik Lagu Let Me Down Easy – Why Don’t We

I know sometimes you get pissed off
I know you can't stand it when
I cancel plans, I brushed you off
Yeah, we never planned it, yeah
I know sometimes that I fuck up
And when I think I don't, I need your love (yeah)

If you wake up one day and don't feel the same
Would you still smile when the feeling fades?
Look to the side when I'm saying your name
Say it's all fine, baby, lie to my face
Who am I to make you stay?
Baby, let me down easy
If you wake up one day and don't feel the same
Will you? Will you?

La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la
Will you let me down easy?
La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la
Will you? Will you?
La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la
Will you let me down easy?
La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la
Will you? Will you?

Say shit, say shit we don't mean at all
Don't pay attention when they're not involved
Complications, they can't be solved
If you walk away then we might lose it all
When you walked into my life, I'm feeling different now
And when we wake up, I say, "Quick, let's switch positions now"
And your friends, they got opinions but they getting loud
But you know you mean the most, don't start actin' different now

If you wake up one day and don't feel the same
Would you still smile when the feeling fades?
Look to the side when I'm saying your name
Say it's all fine, baby, lie to my face
Who am I to make you stay?
Baby, let me down easy
If you wake up one day and don't feel the same
Will you? Will you?

La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la
Will you let me down easy?
La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la
Will you? Will you?

La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la
Will you let me down easy?
La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la
Will you? Will you

If you wake up one day and don't feel the same
Would you still smile when the feeling fades?
Look to the side when I'm saying your name
Say it's all fine, baby, lie to my face
Who am I to make you stay?
Baby, let me down easy
If you wake up one day and don't feel the same
Will you? Will you?

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:29 WIB
Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB
39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

26 Oktober 2022, 18:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

26 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB
Fosfen Music Festival 2022 Siap Gebrak Kota Bandung, Berikut Lineup Lengkapnya

Fosfen Music Festival 2022 Siap Gebrak Kota Bandung, Berikut Lineup Lengkapnya

25 Oktober 2022, 08:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

25 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Heboh Nagita Slavina Lepas Cincin Kawin, Raffi Ahmad Beri Jawaban Telak
2

HGB 160 Tahun Jadi Kontroversi, Pemerintah Sebut Tak Langgar Hukum
3

Olaf Scholz Izinkan Perusahaan China Miliki Sedikit Saham di Hamburg karena Takut Jerman Bergantung
4

Bawa Pistol Tanpa Peluru, Kejiwaan Siti Elina Perempuan Bersenjata Terobos Paspampres Bakal Diperiksa
5

Studi Lancet: Perubahan Iklim Terjadi, Kematian Akibat Suhu Panas Meningkat
6

Kim Kardashian Angkat Bicara Usai Kanye West Ucapkan Ujaran Kebencian
7

Petugas Dinkes Kota Bandung Gelar Sidak di 2 Apotek Besar
8

Perempuan Penodong Pistol ke Paspampres Ditetapkan Tersangka, Identitasnya Terungkap
9

Polisi Ungkap Pemilik Senjata Api Siti Elina, Perempuan yang Hendak Terobos Istana
10

PPPK Kabupaten Bogor Dijatah 3.611 Orang pada Tahun 2023, Formasi Guru Terus Bertambah

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Kotamobagu

Pabrikan Astra Daihatsu akan Luncurkan Model Terbaru Sigra, Simak Perubahan dan Harganya

Pabrikan Astra Daihatsu akan Luncurkan Model Terbaru Sigra, Simak Perubahan dan Harganya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:46 WIB

Kabar Banten

61 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata yang Bermakna Cantik, Dermawan hingga Beruntung

61 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata yang Bermakna Cantik, Dermawan hingga Beruntung

28 Oktober 2022, 01:44 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Manchester United vs Sheriff Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Manchester United vs Sheriff Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

28 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 28 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menerima Beberapa Kekayaan Tak Terduga

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 28 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menerima Beberapa Kekayaan Tak Terduga

28 Oktober 2022, 01:33 WIB

Kabar Wonosobo

FRENCH OPEN 2022: Mohammad Shohibul Fikri/Bagas Maulana Maju ke Perempat Final, Hadapi Penakluk The Minions

FRENCH OPEN 2022: Mohammad Shohibul Fikri/Bagas Maulana Maju ke Perempat Final, Hadapi Penakluk The Minions

28 Oktober 2022, 01:31 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming TV Online, Siaran Langsung Man United vs Sheriff di Europa League 2022

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming TV Online, Siaran Langsung Man United vs Sheriff di Europa League 2022

28 Oktober 2022, 01:31 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang, Man United vs Sheriff di Liga Europa, klik di Sini untuk Menonton!

Sedang Tayang, Man United vs Sheriff di Liga Europa, klik di Sini untuk Menonton!

28 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Dunia Cinta dari Nicky Astria Lengkap Dengan Liriknya

Chord Lagu Dunia Cinta dari Nicky Astria Lengkap Dengan Liriknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

Sedang Berlangsung Liga Malam Jumat: Manchester United vs Sheriff, Link Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

Sedang Berlangsung Liga Malam Jumat: Manchester United vs Sheriff, Link Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

28 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Kabar Wonosobo

FRENCH OPEN 2022: Jonatan Christie Jadi Harapan Terakhir Indonesia di Sektor Tunggal Putra

FRENCH OPEN 2022: Jonatan Christie Jadi Harapan Terakhir Indonesia di Sektor Tunggal Putra

28 Oktober 2022, 01:27 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE STREAMING Manchester United vs Sheriff, Nonton UEL 22/23 via TV SCTV

LINK LIVE STREAMING Manchester United vs Sheriff, Nonton UEL 22/23 via TV SCTV

28 Oktober 2022, 01:27 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

28 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming AS Roma vs Hjk Helsinki: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming AS Roma vs Hjk Helsinki: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

28 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Manchester United vs Sheriff: Anda bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Manchester United vs Sheriff: Anda bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

28 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aquarius, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aquarius, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

28 Oktober 2022, 01:19 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 28 Oktober 2022: Anda Merasa Sangat Optimis dan Diplomatis Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 28 Oktober 2022: Anda Merasa Sangat Optimis dan Diplomatis Hari Ini

28 Oktober 2022, 01:15 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Capricorn, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Capricorn, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

28 Oktober 2022, 01:13 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang PSV vs Arsenal di Liga Europa, Klik di Sini untuk Menonton!

Sedang Tayang PSV vs Arsenal di Liga Europa, Klik di Sini untuk Menonton!

28 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Kabar Banten

57 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata Bermakna Saleh, Istimewa, Cerdas hingga Mulia

57 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata Bermakna Saleh, Istimewa, Cerdas hingga Mulia

28 Oktober 2022, 01:08 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

28 Oktober 2022, 01:07 WIB

Portal Jember

INI LIVE SCORE Hasil Akhir Laga PSV vs Arsenal di UEFA Europa League 2022, Sudah Kebobolan 1-0

INI LIVE SCORE Hasil Akhir Laga PSV vs Arsenal di UEFA Europa League 2022, Sudah Kebobolan 1-0

28 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Indosiar Jumat, 28 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Forbidden City Cop dan D Academy 5

Jadwal Indosiar Jumat, 28 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Forbidden City Cop dan D Academy 5

28 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

28 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang HJK Helsinki vs AS Roma di Liga Europa, Klik di Sini untuk Menonton!

Sedang Tayang HJK Helsinki vs AS Roma di Liga Europa, Klik di Sini untuk Menonton!

28 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Libra, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Libra, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

28 Oktober 2022, 00:57 WIB