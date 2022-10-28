Lirik Lagu Let Me Down Easy – Why Dont We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Let Me Down Easy – Why Don’t We
I know sometimes you get pissed off
I know you can't stand it when
I cancel plans, I brushed you off
Yeah, we never planned it, yeah
I know sometimes that I fuck up
And when I think I don't, I need your love (yeah)
If you wake up one day and don't feel the same
Would you still smile when the feeling fades?
Look to the side when I'm saying your name
Say it's all fine, baby, lie to my face
Who am I to make you stay?
Baby, let me down easy
If you wake up one day and don't feel the same
Will you? Will you?
La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la
Will you let me down easy?
La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la
Will you? Will you?
La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la
Will you let me down easy?
La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la
Will you? Will you?
Say shit, say shit we don't mean at all
Don't pay attention when they're not involved
Complications, they can't be solved
If you walk away then we might lose it all
When you walked into my life, I'm feeling different now
And when we wake up, I say, "Quick, let's switch positions now"
And your friends, they got opinions but they getting loud
But you know you mean the most, don't start actin' different now
If you wake up one day and don't feel the same
Would you still smile when the feeling fades?
Look to the side when I'm saying your name
Say it's all fine, baby, lie to my face
Who am I to make you stay?
Baby, let me down easy
If you wake up one day and don't feel the same
Will you? Will you?
La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la
Will you let me down easy?
La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la
Will you? Will you?
La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la
Will you let me down easy?
La-la-la, la-la-la-la-la
Will you? Will you
If you wake up one day and don't feel the same
Would you still smile when the feeling fades?
Look to the side when I'm saying your name
Say it's all fine, baby, lie to my face
Who am I to make you stay?
Baby, let me down easy
If you wake up one day and don't feel the same
Will you? Will you?
