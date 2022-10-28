Lirik Lagu Just Friends – Why Don’t We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Just Friends – Why Don’t We

Can't keep controllin' it

When you come around me

Gotta get a hold of it

Tell me if you're ready 'cause I'm ready

Yeah, you know what you're doing when you walkin' in that dress

Baby, I can tell that you ain't easily impressed

I got tunnel vision, think it's time that I confessed

If I could just get my arms around you

Baby, don't you say that we're just friends

When you know we could be lovers instead

Wanna give you a night you'll never forget

Do the things we never did

You're out your head, so out your mind

To think that I would let you pass me by

Oh, baby, don't you say that we're just friends

When you know we could be lovers instead

You know you're beautiful (beautiful)

I don't gotta say it (don't gotta say it)

You try to brush me off (brush me off)

But I know that you're playing, quit playing

Yeah, you know what you're doing when you walkin' in that dress

Baby, I can tell that you ain't easily impressed

I got tunnel vision, think it's time that I confessed

If I could just get my arms around you

Baby, don't you say that we're just friends

When you know we could be lovers instead

Wanna give you a night you'll never forget

Do the things we never did

You're out your head, so out your mind

To think that I would let you pass me by

Oh, baby, don't you say that we're just friends

When you know we could be lovers instead