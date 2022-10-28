Lirik Lagu Just Friends – Why Don’t We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Just Friends – Why Don’t We
Can't keep controllin' it
When you come around me
Gotta get a hold of it
Tell me if you're ready 'cause I'm ready
Yeah, you know what you're doing when you walkin' in that dress
Baby, I can tell that you ain't easily impressed
I got tunnel vision, think it's time that I confessed
If I could just get my arms around you
Baby, don't you say that we're just friends
When you know we could be lovers instead
Wanna give you a night you'll never forget
Do the things we never did
You're out your head, so out your mind
To think that I would let you pass me by
Oh, baby, don't you say that we're just friends
When you know we could be lovers instead
You know you're beautiful (beautiful)
I don't gotta say it (don't gotta say it)
You try to brush me off (brush me off)
But I know that you're playing, quit playing
Yeah, you know what you're doing when you walkin' in that dress
Baby, I can tell that you ain't easily impressed
I got tunnel vision, think it's time that I confessed
If I could just get my arms around you
Baby, don't you say that we're just friends
When you know we could be lovers instead
Wanna give you a night you'll never forget
Do the things we never did
You're out your head, so out your mind
To think that I would let you pass me by
Oh, baby, don't you say that we're just friends
When you know we could be lovers instead
