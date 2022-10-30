Lirik Lagu Why Don't We - Chills dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Why Don't We dari Chills

Cold, laying on the floor

Long December nights are what I've been waitin' for

Pull my hand close to the fire

Shiverin', I'm shiverin', I can't stop

Give me the look, you know the one I want

I've been waiting for

It's so cold, it's so cold, yeah

I got chills when you walk

Chills when you talk

Chills everytime you say my name

It's the way that it feels when we touch

I can't get enough

Love got me frozen in place

Baby I got chills

Ooh, baby I got chills

Ooh, baby I got chills (Yeah)

Arms wrapped around my neck

You keep me warm

You are the spark igniting me again

Ooh, I can't get enough of you, I

Shiverin', I'm shiverin', I can't stop

Give me the look, you know the one I want

I've been waiting for (Ooh)

It's so cold, it's so cold, yeah

I got chills when you walk

Chills when you talk

Chills everytime you say my name

It's the way that it feels when we touch

I can't get enough

Love got me frozen in place

Baby I got chills

Ooh, baby I got chills

Ooh, baby I got chills

I think about you every second of the day

My heart used to be so cold, the world used to be so grey

And I know seasons change but it felt like you never would

No one seemed to understand me but you understood

We could be royalty, I'll be your prince, yeah

Give you that loyalty, don't matter the distance

I'ma love you for who you are 'cause I like that you're different

Tell me anything you wanna say and I'll sit back and listen

Ah yeah (Ooh)

And I know we're living busier days

And life be moving so fast, I feel like everything's changing

But when we kiss, I feel a jump in my heart

The same feeling that I felt from the start (Ooh)