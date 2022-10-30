Lirik Lagu Why Don't We - Chills dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Why Don't We dari Chills
Cold, laying on the floor
Long December nights are what I've been waitin' for
Pull my hand close to the fire
Shiverin', I'm shiverin', I can't stop
Give me the look, you know the one I want
I've been waiting for
It's so cold, it's so cold, yeah
I got chills when you walk
Chills when you talk
Chills everytime you say my name
It's the way that it feels when we touch
I can't get enough
Love got me frozen in place
Baby I got chills
Ooh, baby I got chills
Ooh, baby I got chills (Yeah)
Arms wrapped around my neck
You keep me warm
You are the spark igniting me again
Ooh, I can't get enough of you, I
Shiverin', I'm shiverin', I can't stop
Give me the look, you know the one I want
I've been waiting for (Ooh)
It's so cold, it's so cold, yeah
I got chills when you walk
Chills when you talk
Chills everytime you say my name
It's the way that it feels when we touch
I can't get enough
Love got me frozen in place
Baby I got chills
Ooh, baby I got chills
Ooh, baby I got chills
I think about you every second of the day
My heart used to be so cold, the world used to be so grey
And I know seasons change but it felt like you never would
No one seemed to understand me but you understood
We could be royalty, I'll be your prince, yeah
Give you that loyalty, don't matter the distance
I'ma love you for who you are 'cause I like that you're different
Tell me anything you wanna say and I'll sit back and listen
Ah yeah (Ooh)
And I know we're living busier days
And life be moving so fast, I feel like everything's changing
But when we kiss, I feel a jump in my heart
The same feeling that I felt from the start (Ooh)
