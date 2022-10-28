Lirik Lagu Young, Wild and Free – Wiz Khalifa & Snoop Dogg feat Bruno Mars dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Young, Wild and Free – Wiz Khalifa
So what we get drunk
So what we don't sleep
We're just having fun
We don't care who sees
So what we go out
That's how it's supposed to be
Living young and wild and free
Uh, uh huh
So what I keep 'em rolled up
Saggin' my pants not caring what I show
Keep it real if you don't know me
Keep it player with my bros
And look clean don't it?
Washed it the other day, watch how you lean on it
Give me some 501's jeans on and roll up
Bigger than King Kong's fingers
And burn 'em things down 'til they stingers
You a class clown and if I skip for
The day I'm with you chic smokin' grade A
You know what? It's like I'm 17 again
Peach fuzz on my face
Lookin', on the case
Tryna find a hella taste
Oh my God, I'm on the chase
Chevy, its gettin' kinda heavy, relevant, sellin' it
Dippin' away, time keep slippin' away
Zip in the safe, flippin' for pay
Tippin' like I'm drippin' in paint
Up front four, like "Khalifa put the in a J
So what we get drunk
So what we don't sleep
We're just having fun
We don't care who sees
So what we go out
That's how it's supposed to be
Living young and wild and free
Uh, and now I don't even care
Long as me and my team in here
There's gon' be some green in the air
Tell 'em Mac
Blowin' everywhere we goin'
And now ya knowin'
When I step right up
Get my lighter so I can light up
That's how it should be done
Soon as you thinkin' you're down
Find how to turn things around
Now things are looking up
From the ground up
Pound up
It's Taylor Gang
So turn my sound up
And mount up
And do my thing
