Lirik Lagu Young, Wild and Free – Wiz Khalifa & Snoop Dogg feat Bruno Mars dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Young, Wild and Free – Wiz Khalifa

So what we get drunk

So what we don't sleep

We're just having fun

We don't care who sees

So what we go out

That's how it's supposed to be

Living young and wild and free

Uh, uh huh

So what I keep 'em rolled up

Saggin' my pants not caring what I show

Keep it real if you don't know me

Keep it player with my bros

And look clean don't it?

Washed it the other day, watch how you lean on it

Give me some 501's jeans on and roll up

Bigger than King Kong's fingers

And burn 'em things down 'til they stingers

You a class clown and if I skip for

The day I'm with you chic smokin' grade A

You know what? It's like I'm 17 again

Peach fuzz on my face

Lookin', on the case

Tryna find a hella taste

Oh my God, I'm on the chase

Chevy, its gettin' kinda heavy, relevant, sellin' it

Dippin' away, time keep slippin' away

Zip in the safe, flippin' for pay

Tippin' like I'm drippin' in paint

Up front four, like "Khalifa put the in a J

So what we get drunk

So what we don't sleep

We're just having fun

We don't care who sees

So what we go out

That's how it's supposed to be

Living young and wild and free

Uh, and now I don't even care

Long as me and my team in here

There's gon' be some green in the air

Tell 'em Mac

Blowin' everywhere we goin'

And now ya knowin'

When I step right up

Get my lighter so I can light up

That's how it should be done

Soon as you thinkin' you're down

Find how to turn things around

Now things are looking up

From the ground up

Pound up

It's Taylor Gang

So turn my sound up

And mount up

And do my thing