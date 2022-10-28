Lirik Lagu Intergalactic - Beastie Boys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intergalactic - Beastie Boys
Intergalactic, planetary, planetary, intergalactic
Intergalactic, planetary, planetary, intergalactic
Intergalactic, planetary, planetary, intergalactic
Intergalactic, planetary, planetary, intergalactic
Another dimension, another dimension
Another dimension, another dimension
Another dimension, another dimension
Another dimension, another dimension
Another dimension, another dimension
Another dimension
Well, now, don't you tell me to smile
You stick around I'll make it worth your while
My number's beyond what you can dial
Maybe it's because we're so versatile
Style, profile, I said
It always brings me back when I hear, "ooh, child!"
From The Hudson River out to the Nile
I run the marathon to the very last mile
Well, if you battle me I feel reviled
People always sayin' my style is wild
You've got gall, you've got guile
Step to me I'm a rap-o-phile
If you want to battle you're in denial
Comin' from Uranus to check my style
Go ahead, put my rhymes on trial
Cast you off into exile
Intergalactic, planetary, planetary, intergalactic
Intergalactic, planetary, planetary, intergalactic
Jazz and A.W.O.L, that's our team
Step inside the party, disrupt the whole scene
When it comes to beats, well, I'm a fiend
I like my sugar with coffee and cream
Well, I gotta keep it going keep it going full steam
Too sweet to be sour too nice to be mean
Well, on the tough-guy style I'm not too keen
Trying to change the world, I'm going to plot and scheme
Mario C. likes to keep it clean
Gonna shine like a sunbeam
Keep on rappin', 'cause that's my dream
Thank Moe Dee for 'Sticking to Themes'
Now when it comes to envy y'all is green
Jealous of the rhyme and the rhyme routine
Another dimension, new galaxy
Intergalactic, planetary
Artikel Pilihan