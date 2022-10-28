Lirik Lagu Intergalactic - Beastie Boys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intergalactic - Beastie Boys

Intergalactic, planetary, planetary, intergalactic

Intergalactic, planetary, planetary, intergalactic

Intergalactic, planetary, planetary, intergalactic

Intergalactic, planetary, planetary, intergalactic

Another dimension, another dimension

Another dimension, another dimension

Another dimension, another dimension

Another dimension, another dimension

Another dimension, another dimension

Another dimension

Well, now, don't you tell me to smile

You stick around I'll make it worth your while

My number's beyond what you can dial

Maybe it's because we're so versatile

Style, profile, I said

It always brings me back when I hear, "ooh, child!"

From The Hudson River out to the Nile

I run the marathon to the very last mile

Well, if you battle me I feel reviled

People always sayin' my style is wild

You've got gall, you've got guile

Step to me I'm a rap-o-phile

If you want to battle you're in denial

Comin' from Uranus to check my style

Go ahead, put my rhymes on trial

Cast you off into exile

Intergalactic, planetary, planetary, intergalactic

Intergalactic, planetary, planetary, intergalactic

Jazz and A.W.O.L, that's our team

Step inside the party, disrupt the whole scene

When it comes to beats, well, I'm a fiend

I like my sugar with coffee and cream

Well, I gotta keep it going keep it going full steam

Too sweet to be sour too nice to be mean

Well, on the tough-guy style I'm not too keen

Trying to change the world, I'm going to plot and scheme

Mario C. likes to keep it clean

Gonna shine like a sunbeam

Keep on rappin', 'cause that's my dream

Thank Moe Dee for 'Sticking to Themes'

Now when it comes to envy y'all is green

Jealous of the rhyme and the rhyme routine

Another dimension, new galaxy

Intergalactic, planetary