Lirik Lagu Welcome to My Life – Simple Plan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Welcome to My Life – Simple Plan

Do you ever feel like breaking down?

Do you ever feel out of place?

Like somehow you just don't belong

And no one understands you

Do you ever want to run away?

Do you lock yourself in your room?

With the radio on turned up so loud

That no one hears you screaming

No you don't know what its like

When nothing feels alright

You don't know what its like to be like me

To be hurt, to feel lost

To be left out in the dark

To be kicked when you're down

To feel like you've been pushed around

To be on the edge of breaking down

And no one there to save you

No you don't know what its like

Welcome to my life

Do you want to be somebody else?

Are you sick of feeling so left out?

Are you desperate to find something more

Before your life is over



Are you stuck inside a world you hate?

Are you sick of everyone around?

With the big fake smiles and stupid lies

But deep inside you're bleeding



No you don't know what its like

When nothing feels alright

You don't know what its like to be like me

To be hurt

To feel lost

To be left out in the dark

To be kicked when you're down

To feel like you've been pushed around

To be on the edge of breaking down

And no one there to save you

No you don't know what its like

Welcome to my life

No one ever lied straight to your face

And no one ever stabbed you in the back

You might think I'm happy

But I'm not gonna be okay

Everybody always gave you what you wanted

You never had to work it was always there

You don't know what its like

What its like



To be hurt

To feel lost

To be left out in the dark

To be kicked when you're down

To feel like you've been pushed around

To be on the edge of breaking down

And no one there to save you

No you don't know what its like

What its like



To be hurt

To feel lost

To be left out in the dark

To be kicked when you're down

To feel like you've been pushed around

To be on the edge of breaking down

And no one's there to save you

No you don't know what its like

Welcome to my life

Welcome to my life

Welcome to my life

Credit:

Album: Still Not Getting Any...

Artis: Simple Plan

Dirilis: 2004

Penulis lagu: Charles-Andre Comeau / Pierre Bouvier

Fakta di Balik Lagu